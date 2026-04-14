Thakur Pays Tribute To Ambedkar, Alleges Congress Delayed Bharat Ratna

Leader of Opposition and former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday paid floral tribute to BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary and remembered his immense contribution to the nation, while alleging that Congress governments had denied him the Bharat Ratna for a long time.

Speaking to the media after offering tributes at Chaura Maidan in Shimla, Thakur said, "Dr BR Ambedkar made a significant contribution not only to India's freedom struggle but also in the framing of the Constitution. Drafting the Constitution was a complex and historic task, which he completed with dedication and foresight."

Thakur on Ambedkar's Contributions

He said that Ambedkar faced social discrimination from a young age but worked tirelessly to ensure equality and social justice through the Constitution. "Despite his immense contribution to society and the nation, Congress governments kept him deprived of the Bharat Ratna for a long time. It was only in 1990, under the government of V. P. Singh, that he was conferred with the country's highest civilian honour," Thakur said.

He added that the nation can never forget the contribution of Dr Ambedkar.

CM Sukhu Pays Tribute, Unveils Statue

Meanwhile, Sukhu also paid tribute to Dr Ambedkar, highlighting his role in shaping India's Constitution. He also unveiled a statue of BR Ambedkar at Chaura Maidan in Shimla on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

"Our true tribute to Dr. Ambedkar will be to adopt and uphold the democratic values he established. The Constitution reflects the vision of the nation, its culture, and the path of development," he said, adding that a Constitution-themed installation was also unveiled to mark the occasion.

Remembering the Father of the Indian Constitution

BR Ambedkar, fondly known as 'Babasaheb', was the chief architect of the Indian Constitution and is thus also called the 'Father of the Indian Constitution'. Ambedkar was also the first law and justice minister of independent India.

Babasaheb was born into an impoverished Dalit Mahar Family in Madhya Pradesh. He fought tirelessly for the equal rights of marginalised sections of society. Later, he was revered as a 'Dalit Icon' for his contributions towards their rights.

He died on 6 December 1956. In 1990, Ambedkar was conferred with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award.

(ANI)

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