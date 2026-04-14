IMF Warns Trump's Iran War Could Unleash Global Recession

MENAFN - Asia Times) The International Monetary Fund warned Tuesday that the US-Israeli war on Iran could slow global economic growth, stoke inflation, and increase the possibility of a worldwide recession and energy crisis.

The war being waged by US President Donald Trump and the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has already had wide-ranging negative impacts on the global economy, from soaring fuel prices caused by the closure of the Strait of Hormuz to supply chain disruptions and financial market volatility.

Although a major global economic crisis has thus far been averted, that could soon change.

“Despite major trade disruptions and policy uncertainty, last year ended on an upbeat note,” IMF director of research Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas wrote in an analysis for the organization's latest“World Economic Outlook” report.“The private sector adapted to a changing business environment, while powerful offsets came from lower US tariffs than originally announced, some fiscal support, and favorable financial conditions coupled with strong productivity gains and a tech boom.”

“Despite some downside risks, the momentum was expected to carry over into 2026, lifting the pre-conflict global growth forecast to 3.4%,” Gourinchas continued.“War in the Middle East has halted this momentum. The closing of the Strait of Hormuz and serious damage to critical facilities in a region central to global hydrocarbon supply raise the prospect of a major energy crisis should hostilities continue.”

The IMF said that even if the war ends quickly, lasting damage to the world's economy will still happen.

According to the IMF report:

The IMF said that“the shock's ultimate magnitude will depend on the conflict's duration and scale – and how quickly energy production and shipment normalize once hostilities end,” and that effects will vary by location.

“Countries will feel the impact differently,” Gourinchas wrote.“As in past commodity-price surges, importers are highly exposed. Low-income a and weaker tourism and business activity. Remittances will fall in countries that supply migrant workers to the region.”

Eric LeCompte, executive director of the religious development group Jubilee USA Network and a United Nations finance expert, called the new IMF forecast“extremely concerning for the global economy,” lamenting that“the most dire impacts of our economic situation will be felt by the poor and the vulnerable.”

The new report comes as the IMF's annual Spring Meetings are underway in Washington, DC.

“World leaders coming to Washington are receiving a very dark picture of the global economy,” said LeCompte.“The war is causing greater poverty and increases in our fuel and food costs.”