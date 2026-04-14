MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Cabo Verde Mineracao Joins the Brazil Critical Minerals Summit 2026 as Supporting Company

April 14, 2026 12:04 PM EDT | Source: IN-VR Limited

London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2026) - (The Net-Zero Circle by IN-VR) - The Net-Zero Circle by IN-VR is pleased to announce that Cabo Verde Mineração has been confirmed as a Supporting Company of the Brazil Critical Minerals Summit 2026, taking place on 17-18 June 2026 in Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais.

Fully endorsed by Invest Minas and the Government of the State of Minas Gerais, the Summit will once again convene global investors, C-level executives, policymakers, and industry leaders at Brazil's premier platform for business, policy, and investment in the critical minerals sector.

Founded in 2016, Cabo Verde Mineração is a Brazilian company operating in the south of Minas Gerais, dedicated to the research, extraction, and development of mineral solutions. Initially recognised for its high-grade iron ore production, the company expanded its portfolio upon identifying the presence of Rare Earth Elements across its areas, positioning itself as one of the most promising projects in the segment in Brazil. Located on the edge of the Poços de Caldas volcanic complex, the project covers approximately 91,000 hectares across the municipalities of Cabo Verde, Muzambinho, Botelhos, and Campestre. Efficiency, safety, and environmental care are core to the company's values, with a mission to consistently deliver quality - from its products to its relationships with clients, shareholders, and employees.

The company currently operates an iron ore project with an active environmental licence for annual production of up to 300,000 tonnes, delivering a high iron content product with low contaminants, primarily destined for Brazil's steel industry. Its dry beneficiation process - free of water, chemical reagents, and tailings dams - ensures greater operational safety and reduced environmental impact. In parallel, Cabo Verde Mineração is advancing a broad research and route development programme in Rare Earth Elements, minerals considered strategic for advanced technologies and the global energy transition.

Their participation in the Summit brings a compelling combination to the table: an active, licensed mining operation with a premium-grade product already reaching the market, and a rare earths pipeline with genuine strategic relevance to the global energy transition. Their presence reinforces the Summit's focus on projects that bridge near-term production with long-term critical mineral supply - precisely the kind of story that resonates with the international investors and industry leaders gathering in Belo Horizonte.

"This is an extremely opportune moment for a debate on critical minerals. Against a backdrop of global uncertainty, marked by the energy transition and growing geopolitical tensions, events such as this Summit are essential for fostering informed discussions on the future of the sector.

For Cabo Verde Mineração, being present in an environment such as this is of great importance. It is a forum that fosters genuine connections between the market's key players, encouraging partnerships, the exchange of knowledge and the responsible advancement of projects. It is within this context that we are able to align our potential with concrete opportunities, contributing to the sustainable development of strategic assets with the capacity for global impact." - Tulio Rivadavia, CEO, Cabo Verde Mineração

The 2026 edition will feature senior government representatives, international delegations, and major mining companies, offering exclusive networking and investment opportunities at the heart of Brazil's mining community.

About IN-VR

IN-VR is a leading global consultancy specializing in energy, mining, and investment promotion, bridging the gap between governments and the private sector. With a proven track record of delivering premier international summits, IN-VR facilitates high-impact investment opportunities and strategic collaborations worldwide.

About Cabo Verde Mineração

Founded in 2016, Cabo Verde Mineração is a wholly Brazilian-owned company operating in southern Minas Gerais, dedicated to the exploration, extraction and development of strategic mineral solutions. Initially recognised for the production of high-grade iron ore, during geological exploration work, the company identified the presence of rare earth elements in its areas, which significantly expanded its mineral portfolio and positioned Cabo Verde at the forefront of strategic minerals essential to the new energy transition economy.

Túlio Rivadávia, CEO Cabo Verde Mineração

E: ...

For registration, sponsorship, and media inquiries, please contact:

Alberto Cruz

Marketing Director, IN-VR

E: ...







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: IN-VR Limited