European Stocks Close Higher On Hopes Of US-Iran Diplomatic Progress

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

London, April 14 (Petra) -- European equity markets ended Tuesday's session in positive territory as investor sentiment was bolstered by the potential resumption of peace talks between the United States and Iran.The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose nearly 1% to close at 619.74 points, with broad-based gains recorded across most major regional exchanges.In Paris, the CAC 40 climbed 1.12% to finish at 8,327.86 points, while Frankfurt's DAX outperformed with a 1.23% increase, closing at 24,034.29 points. London's FTSE 100 saw more modest gains, rising 0.25% to end the day at 10,609.06 points.Market analysts attributed the upward trend to a decrease in geopolitical risk premiums, as traders reacted to signals that diplomatic channels between Washington and Tehran might reopen. This optimism helped offset earlier concerns regarding regional instability and its impact on global trade and energy costs.