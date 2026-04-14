Hexaview Partners With Kalmantic AI Labs To Launch Managed Agentic Services For Regulated Enterprises

MENAFN - GetNews) Both companies open joint Agentic Research Labs in San Francisco, New York, Noida, and Bangalore to accelerate Managed Agentic research and deploy NemoClaw-powered AI employees at enterprise scale.







Seventy percent of enterprise AI agent deployments degrade by month four. The software installs in a day. The organizational transformation takes years. And nobody wants to own the hardest part.

Today, Hexaview Technologies and Kalmantic AI Labs are changing that - together. The two companies announced a strategic research partnership and the simultaneous launch of four Managed Agentic Research Labs in San Francisco, New York, Noida, and Bangalore - the nerve center for joint research into deploying, operating, and governing autonomous AI agent fleets inside the world's most regulated industries.

This goes beyond partnership towards delivering combined solutions. Both companies are actively building across Claw, NemoClaw, Advanced Benchmarking, Legacy Modernization, Security, MoE models, and WealthBench. Following NVIDIA's NemoClaw launch at GTC 2026, they are deploying it for customers - adding governance and industry-specific adaptations for agentic organizations under real regulatory constraints.

The platform layer exists. What does not yet exist is the operational science that turns installed agents into reliable, auditable, continuously improving employees. That is what the four labs are built to deliver - compressing years of enterprise trial and error into structured, repeatable deployment across four cities: San Francisco (agentic org design, benchmarking, MoE), New York (financial services, WealthBench), Noida (legacy modernization), and Bangalore (NemoClaw, agentic workforce, MoE).







The Research That Powers the Service

Hexaview and Kalmantic are co-investing in five research tracks - each producing live deployments, not whitepapers:

1. Benchmarking Agentic Roles (WealthBench). Purpose-built benchmarks for agents in regulated workflows - reliability, task completion, escalation accuracy, handoff quality. Kalmantic builds the science; Hexaview validates in production across wealth management and compliance.

2. Agentic Organization Design. How agent teams should be structured - hierarchy vs. flat, specialization vs. generalism, role design and emergent behavior. Kalmantic provides frameworks; Hexaview deploys them.

3. Privacy, Compliance, and Agent Governance. Data residency, consent, audit trails, and regulatory frameworks. Kalmantic researches governance; Hexaview operationalizes it with compliance teams.

4. Economic Impact. Quantifying how agentic organizations reshape labor markets, cost structures, and business models.

5. Technical Reliability and MoE Research. Long-horizon planning, hallucination in agentic chains, error propagation, and MoE architectures for domain-specialized intelligence. Kalmantic identifies failure modes; Hexaview's Coding Agent Harness handles prevention and verification.

That research ships through three offerings:

Legacy Doc Agent Services. AI documents undocumented legacy code (COBOL, MultiValue, UniBasic, Pascal), validated to 100% accuracy by experts with 20+ years experience. Scored 94% on LegacyCodeBench - twenty points ahead of GPT-4o.

Coding Agent Harness (Key Offering). Production-grade agent infrastructure derived from patterns at Stripe, Ramp, and OpenAI Codex - with Kalmantic's research embedded in every deployment.

Enterprise Agentic Employee Operations (Recurring). Corporate-constrained AI employees specialized per function. Protocol-level security. BYOK, BYOM. Auditable. Clients pay for outcomes, not hours.

What Sets This Apart

The model differs from traditional integrators on four dimensions: Architecture before instructions - constraints enforced by system design, not prompts. Failure memory that compounds - every mistake becomes a rule the system never breaks again. Human-in-the-loop at the quality layer - AI handles 80%, domain experts with 20+ years deliver the remaining 20%. Outcome-based delivery - Hexaview and Kalmantic carry the risk; clients pay for results.

“The gap between a chatbot and an autonomous agent managing a million-dollar portfolio is a trust gap, not a technology gap. These four labs are where we build that trust - benchmarking agents for specific roles, structuring agent teams, and governing autonomous conduct in regulated environments.” - Kashi KS, Chief AI Officer, Hexaview Technologies

“The technology transition is six months. The operational transition is two years. Our labs with Hexaview exist to turn years of organizational transformation into months of structured deployment.” - Thiyagarajan M (Rajan), Founder, Kalmantic Labs

“We don't sell agents. We deploy, operate, and manage AI employees that deliver auditable outcomes. Every failed interaction becomes a rule the system never breaks again. That compounding is what enterprises need.” - Ankit Agarwal, Founder and CTO, Hexaview Technologies







About Hexaview Technologies

Managed agentic services partner for regulated enterprises. Deploys, operates, and manages AI agent fleets for financial services, healthcare, and government. 400+ global engineering team. Outcome-based delivery.

About Kalmantic AI Labs

Kalmantic's research initiative into agentic organizations. Based in San Francisco. Builds the science behind deploying autonomous agents at enterprise scale. Publishes research openly and operates the PeakInference forum.