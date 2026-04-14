JPR Media Group Shares Top 3 Tips For Running Highly Effective Luxury Press Trips

London, UK - 14 Apr, 2026 - JPR Media Group, a specialist London travel PR agency with extensive experience organising luxury press trips for 5-star hotels, private estates, and villas worldwide, today releases its top three practical tips to ensure press trips deliver maximum media coverage and positive editor experiences.

The agency has successfully arranged high-profile media trips, content creation, and influencer engagement for properties including Domaine de Vieux-Mareuil in the South of France, Hotel Café Royal in London, Conservatorium Hotel in Amsterdam, a 14-bedroom super villa in Ibiza, FIVE Palm Jumeirah Hotel in Dubai, The Hotel Tivoli Avenida Liberdade in Lisbon, and many more.

These efforts have resulted in strong coverage in leading outlets such as The Times, Telegraph Luxury, GQ, The London Standard, Independent, City AM, Vogue Italia, Tatler, Forbes, Esquire, Stylist, Country Living, Quintessentially Noted, LUX Mag, Spears Wealth Management Survey, Travel Magazine, Hello!, and Daily Mail.

“As a former travel writer with over 14 years' experience covering luxury hotels, I know firsthand what makes a press trip truly effective,” said the team at JPR Media Group.“The goal is to create memorable, authentic experiences while giving editors the freedom and support they need to produce great stories.”

JPR Media Group's Top 3 Tips for Effective Press Trips:

1. Give Journalists Space to Explore The most successful press trips allow editors the freedom to experience the destination independently. Journalists do not want a rigid schedule or constant accompaniment by a PR representative or client. While it is important for them to learn about the property and local offerings - through scheduled meals, spa treatments, or experiences - they also need free time to relax, explore on their own, and form genuine opinions. Striking the right balance between structured activities and personal discovery leads to more authentic and positive coverage.

2. Act as Concierge, Problem-Solver, and Experience Enhancer Your role extends far beyond logistics. Treat the press trip as an opportunity to make the editor's experience exceptional. Be prepared for any scenario: accommodate dietary requirements, provide forgotten essentials like sunscreen or toiletries, check on journalists who feel unwell, and offer support if they are having a difficult moment.

Real examples from JPR Media Group's trips to Domaine de Vieux-Mareuil illustrate this approach: when security confiscated gifted honey from two editors at the airport, the team immediately intervened - arguing with security, rerouting items into checked baggage, and even couriering replacement honey to an editor's home in London so he could gift it to his grandmother. Going above and beyond builds lasting goodwill and shows editors you are fully committed to their comfort and enjoyment.

3. Provide Clear, Frequent Schedule Reminders Even with a detailed itinerary sent in advance, busy journalists appreciate regular reminders. Send confirmations the day before departure, the morning of activities, and daily during the trip. Creating a dedicated WhatsApp group for the press trip makes communication seamless. Remind editors of meeting points, departure times, and daily plans so they can relax knowing everything is organised. This structure helps reduce stress and ensures nothing is missed.

Key Takeaway

Successful luxury press trips combine freedom for authentic experiences with attentive, proactive support. When journalists feel both independent and well looked after, they are far more likely to produce compelling, high-quality coverage.

For more information about JPR Media Group's travel PR services, luxury press trips, and media activations for hotels and private estates, visit .

About JPR Media Group

JPR Media Group is a London-based public relations agency specialising in luxury travel, hospitality, entrepreneurship, and lifestyle sectors. The agency builds strong media relationships and delivers targeted coverage across print, online, TV, and radio for high-end clients worldwide.