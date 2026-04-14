'Brand New Day' Poster Reveal: Tom Holland Promises 'Most Emotional' Spider-Man Yet

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Tom Holland is promising a darker, more grown-up Spider-Man in Spider-Man: Brand New Day and with the first look now out, fans can decide whether it lives up to the brief.

Coming four years after No Way Home, which grossed over $1.9 billion globally, Spider-Man: Brand New Day finds Peter Parker in a New York that no longer remembers him, working as a full-time friendly neighbourhood hero with no safety net.

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The trailer opens on a city that feels moodier and more claustrophobic, with Peter swinging through shadowy alleys instead of high-school corridors. It's both a visual reset and an emotional one as Peter braces for the cost of being Spider-Man all over again.

At CinemaCon, Holland called Brand New Day“the most emotional Spider-Man movie yet” and“the most grown-up,” as footage showed Peter crashing MJ and Ned's housewarming party under a fake name,“Maynard... just a neighbour from across the hall.”

Sony's synopsis also hints at the same premise. Peter is now devoted entirely to crime-fighting and the relentless pressure triggers a“physical evolution” that threatens his very existence, while a new crime pattern unleashes one of his most powerful enemies yet.

The story unfolds in the aftermath of a multiverse-shifting event in No Way Home, which wiped all memory of Peter from the world.

According to reports, Jon Bernthal returns as Frank Castle, also known as The Punisher, while Michael Mando reprises his role as Scorpion. Mark Ruffalo is back as Bruce Banner, aka the Hulk.

Meanwhile, Jacob Batalon and Zendaya also reprise their roles as Ned and MJ. New additions to the cast include Trammell Tillman and Sadie Sink, though Sink's character is yet to be revealed.

The film is slated to hit theaters on July 31 and is first in the lineup of the two big Marvel movies to debut this year.

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