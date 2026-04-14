Super League Nominated For Best Brand Or Commerce Integration In Apps, Immersive & Software Category In The 30Th Annual Webby Awards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fans Can Vote Online for 'HI-CHEW x Fortnite: Immerse Yourself in Flavor' campaign to Win the Internet's Top Honor

SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League (Nasdaq: SLE) (the“Company”), an audience intelligence and media activation company trusted by global brands to reach and influence people who play video games across the digital landscape, announced today that it has been nominated for Best Brand or Commerce Integration for the Company's 'HI-CHEW x Fortnite: Immerse Yourself in Flavor' campaign, created in partnership with Carmichael Lynch, in the 30th Annual Webby Awards. Hailed as the“Internet's highest honor” by The New York Times, The Webby Awards are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS), comprised of Internet industry experts.

The 'HI-CHEW Immerse Yourself in Flavor' campaign, created in partnership with Carmichael Lynch, successfully transformed the candy brand into a playable universe within Fortnite Creative. The fully-realized HI-CHEW gaming universe included five custom minigames and three permanent creator-built worlds, driving significant player engagement with an average session length of 28.32 minutes. The campaign delivered exceptional performance metrics, including over 3.87 million total plays and an 8,196 peak concurrent user count, ultimately demonstrating a performance increase of over 1,000% versus non-branded alternatives.

“Nominees like Super League are raising the bar for creativity and innovation on the Internet,” said Nick Borenstein, General Manager of The Webby Awards.“At the 30th Annual Webby Awards, this recognition feels especially meaningful. It's no small feat to stand out among nearly 13,000 entries, and this year's work reflects the energy, originality, and ambition shaping the Internet right now”.

”The Webby nomination is a huge validation of our strategy to create lasting, engaging brand experiences,” said Rhiannon Apple, EVP, Client Strategy at Super League.“The 'HI-CHEW x Fortnite: Immerse Yourself in Flavor' campaign, our third together, garnered over 3.87 million plays and pioneered a creator incubator for permanent gaming content, setting new benchmarks for immersive brand integration and performance”.

As a nominee, Super League is also eligible to win a Webby People's Voice Award, which is voted online by fans across the globe. From now until April 16th, HI-CHEW fans can cast their votes at #/2026/apps-software-immersive/immersive-content/best-brand-or-commerce-integration.

Winners will be announced on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, and honored in a star-studded show at Cipriani Wall Street. Winners will have an opportunity to deliver one of The Webby Awards' famous 5-Word Speeches. Past 5-Word Speeches include: Kim Kardashian's“Nude Selfies Till I Die”; Prince's“Everything You Think is True”; Steve Wilhite's“It's Pronounced“Jif” not 'Gif'; NASA's“Houston We Have A Webby”; and SZA's“The Internet Scares Me. Thanks”.

About Super League Enterprise:

Super League (Nasdaq: SLE) connects brands with the 3.5 billion-person global gaming population through advertising and branded content programs across gaming and digital media platforms. The Company generates revenue by delivering these programs through proprietary interactive formats, creator content, immersive experiences, data-driven insights, and strategic campaign services designed to improve marketing performance. By translating player behavior into actionable intelligence, Super League serves as a trusted partner helping brands reach and influence consumers who play video games. With a deep understanding of this highly engaged yet under-monetized audience, Super League is positioned to capture an increasing share of brand advertising spend as the market evolves.

About Morinaga America, Inc.:

Established in 2008, Morinaga America, Inc. is the official distributor of HI-CHEW®, HI-SOFTTM, and ChargelTM in the United States. Morinaga America, Inc. (marketing and sales) and Morinaga America Foods, Inc. (manufacturing) are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Morinaga & Co., Ltd., which began in 1899 as the first, modern candy maker and producer of chocolates in Japan. In 2015, Morinaga America, Inc. opened its first United States manufacturing facility in North Carolina. With over 200 flavors of HI-CHEW® having debuted in Japan, Morinaga America, Inc. has introduced the United States market to the best of Japanese confectionery.

About The Webby Awards

Hailed as the“Internet's highest honor” by The New York Times, The Webby Awards is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet, including Websites and Mobile Sites; Video; Advertising, Media & PR; Apps & Software; Social; Games; Podcasts; Creators and AI. Established in 1996, The Webby Awards received over 13,000 entries from all 50 states and over 70 countries worldwide this year. The Webby Awards are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS).

Find The Webby Awards Online

Website: webbyawards

Instagram: @thewebbyawards

Linkedin: The Webby Awards

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Forward Looking Statements can be identified by words such as“anticipate,”“intend,” "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, all statements regarding the private placement, including expected proceeds, Super League's ability to maintain compliance with the Listing Rules of the Nasdaq Capital Market, statements regarding expected operating results and financial performance (including the Company's commitment to and ability to achieve Adjusted EBITDA-positive results in Q4), strategic transactions and partnerships, and capital structure, liquidity, and financing activities. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the industry and markets in which the Company operates, management's current beliefs, and certain assumptions made by the Company, all of which are subject to change.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that are difficult to predict, and that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to adequately utilize the funds received recent financings; the Company's ability to execute on cost reduction initiatives and strategic transactions; customer demand and adoption trends; the timing, outcome, and enforceability of any patent applications; the ability to successfully integrate new technologies and partnerships; platform, regulatory, macroeconomic and market conditions; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq Capital Market continued listing standards; access to, and the cost of, capital; and the other risks and uncertainties described in the section entitled“Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal years ended December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2025, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release or to

reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events

Investor Relations Contact:

Kirsten Beduya

Quantum Media Group

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Media Contact:

I'm Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis

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