MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) BioMark Diagnostics to Present Liquid Biopsy Platform at the Canadian Thoracic Society Research Forum BioMark Comprehensive Metabolomics Assay Selected as Top Canadian Innovation for the CTS Beaver Den Innovation Award

April 14, 2026 8:30 AM EDT | Source: BioMark Diagnostics, Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2026) - BioMark Diagnostics Inc. (CSE: BUX) (FSE: 20B) (OTCQB: BMKDF) ("BioMark" or the "Company"), a leading developer of liquid biopsy technologies for early cancer detection, is pleased to announce that the Company has been selected as one of the top four innovators to present its liquid biopsy platform at the annual Canadian Thoracic Society (CTS) Research Forum. The presentation will take place in front of a panel of experts on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, at the Calgary TELUS Convention Centre in Calgary, Alberta.

The Beaver Den Innovation Award celebrates entrepreneurial spirit and groundbreaking advancements in respiratory research. The award's primary objective is to accelerate Canada's respiratory medicine agenda by investing in innovations that address respiratory illness and improve the quality of life for patients. The CTS is proud to host this competition to support researchers and start-ups dedicated to transformative commercial, social, or medical solutions.

BioMark's featured project, titled "Accessible Early Lung Cancer Detection: A Home-Based AI-Enhanced Blood Test for Remote and At-Risk Populations" represents a key milestone in the Company's strategy. By leveraging metabolomics and machine learning to analyze small blood samples, BioMark aims to move beyond traditional hospital-centric screening. This initiative focuses on expanding access to underserved communities, including rural, northern, and Indigenous populations that currently face significant barriers to lung cancer screening.

"The opportunity to present our work to a panel of respiratory experts at the Beaver Den Innovation Award is a significant honor for BioMark," said Rashid Ahmed Bux, President and CEO. "It provides critical third-party validation of our investments in metabolomics and machine learning models that accurately classify cancer-specific metabolic signatures. Our mission is to transition from hospital-dependent screening to a decentralized, home-based model, ensuring that all Canadians, regardless of geography, have access to early detection."

Lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer-related deaths in Canada, primarily due to late-stage diagnosis. While approximately 1.4 million Canadians meet high-risk eligibility criteria for screening, access is often restricted by geography, a lack of infrastructure, and limited healthcare system capacity. At-home blood self-collection kits, mailed directly to eligible individuals, remove the single largest barrier to participation: the need to travel. In a randomized controlled trial, it was found that home-based self-collection kits for cervical cancer screening achieved 2.4x higher uptake compared to traditional outreach. The evidence base for home-collection models is now robust. BioMark's milestone reinforces its commitment to health equity, aligning with national cancer strategies and Indigenous health priorities to bring high-performance diagnostics to those who need them most. Together, we can transform lung cancer detection in Canada.

About BioMark Diagnostics Inc.

BioMark Diagnostics Inc. is a leading developer of liquid biopsy tests for the early detection of cancer that leverages the power of metabolomics and machine learning algorithms. The company's proprietary technology utilizes a simple blood draw to detect the presence of cancer-associated biomarkers, enabling earlier diagnosis and improved patient outcomes. The technology can also be used for measuring response to treatment and potentially for serial monitoring of cancer survivors. BioMark Diagnostics Inc. is committed to developing innovative and accessible diagnostic solutions to address unmet medical needs in oncology.

Further information about BioMark Diagnostic Inc. is available under its profile on the SEDAR+ website and the CSE website .

For further information on BioMark Diagnostic Inc., please contact:

Rashid Ahmed Bux

President & CEO

BioMark Diagnostics Inc.

Tel. 604-370-0779

Email: ...

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of BioMark Diagnostics Inc. Forward-Looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the company. Although it believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because BioMark Diagnostics Inc. can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-Looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. BioMark Diagnostics Inc. disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

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Source: BioMark Diagnostics, Inc.