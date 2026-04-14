Genecentric To Present Data On Fragmentomics-Based Expresscttm Liquid Biopsy Technology At AACR 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DURHAM, N.C., April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GeneCentric, a company making precision medicine more precise by bringing gene expression biology to liquid biopsy, today announced that it will present three posters at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2026 taking place in San Diego, California from April 17-22. The company will also participate in the Myriad Genetics Spotlight Theater (“Advances in ctDNA Testing towards Biopharma Development & Clinical Dx”) and Discovery Life Sciences Flash Talk during the meeting.

“Our 2026 AACR presentations will showcase the significant progress we've made in advancing our ExpressCTTM liquid biopsy technology,” said Michael Milburn, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of GeneCentric.“Along with our collaborators, we look forward to presenting new data highlighting how ExpressCT is not tied to a single assay format but is compatible with whole genome sequencing, established gene panels, and our custom-designed GenomicsNextTM hybrid-capture panel. Our data show that fragmentomics can provide prognostic insight, detect established therapeutic markers such as ER and other gene signatures, and demonstrate a path extending liquid biopsy utility beyond mutation profiling.”

Myriad Genetics Spotlight Theater

Date & Time: Sunday, April 19, 3:30 – 4:30pm PT

Location: Theater B

Title: Advances in ctDNA Testing towards Biopharma Development & Clinical Dx

Speaker: Dale Muzzey, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, Myriad Genetics

Title: Expanding liquid biopsy utility by inferring gene expression from cfDNA with ExpressCTTM fragmentomics technology

Speaker: Michael Milburn, PhD, President and CEO, GeneCentric

Poster Sessions

Date & Time: Tuesday, April 21, 9:00am – 12:00pm PT

Title: Fragmentomic analysis of cfDNA WGS at regulatory regions generates gene-level expression-like traits for subtype analysis in breast cancer

Abstract Number: 4049

Session Title: Liquid Biopsies: Circulating Nucleic Acids 4

Poster Section: 45 | Poster Board: 8

Poster Number: 5313

Title: Combining gene expression and mutation profiling in a single cfDNA assay through the addition of a custom hybrid capture panel targeting gene regulatory regions to a commercial CGP panel

Abstract Number: 7293

Session Title: Liquid Biopsies: Circulating Nucleic Acids 4

Poster Section: 45 | Poster Board: 9

Poster Number: 5314

Title: Fragmentomics analysis of targeted hybrid capture NGS cfDNA gene panel data yields an orthogonal genomic dimension for developing a robust prognostic model for metastatic breast cancer patients

Abstract Number: 3960

Session Title: Prognostic Biomarkers 3

Poster Section: 47 | Poster Board: 10

Poster Number: 5372

The posters will be accessible under the News & Events section of GeneCentric's website following the conference.

Discovery Life Sciences Flash Talk

Date & Time: Tuesday, April 21, 3:30pm PT

Location: Exhibit Booth 3038

Title: Beyond mutations: rapid cfDNA assay development for quantitative gene expression and tumor phenotyping

Speaker: Jim Davison, PhD, Director, Translational Genomics, GeneCentric

About GeneCentric

GeneCentric is a precision diagnostics company that aims to address the urgent unmet need for better therapeutic biomarkers in solid tumors and bring those biomarkers to comprehensive liquid biopsy testing. With more than a decade of expertise in gene expression, GeneCentric's ExpressCTTM technology uses fragmentomics to robustly infer gene expression using information embedded in cfDNA. Applying this technology through GenomicsNextTM, its best-in-class enabler of liquid biopsy technologies, discoveries, and applications, GeneCentric helps identify and deliver critical biomarkers that point to potential oncology treatment benefit. GeneCentric provides its technology through strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical and diagnostics companies in applications throughout preclinical testing, clinical drug development, and commercialization lifecycle phases. For more information, visit or follow us on LinkedIn.

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