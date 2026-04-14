Poposoap Unveils 2030 Sustainability Roadmap And International Expansion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global brand expands sustainability mission with UK and Germany launches

NEW YORK, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Poposoap, a global leading brand of solar water fountain, has expanded its sustainability mission with new market launches in the UK and Germany this March 2026. The brand's solar fountain systems - recognized in 2025 by the MUSE Design Awards, American Good Design Awards, French Design Awards, and London Design Awards. The brand's 40W Filtration Fountain

These honors reflect Poposoap's commitment to merging eco-friendly engineering with thoughtful design - a mission now reaching new markets. Poposoap products are available now in the US on its official website and Amazon, with the new launches in the UK and Germany on its Amazon store.









Built for Any Garden

Poposoap's wire-free solar designs make it easy to add moving water anywhere:



No outdoor wiring or electricity costs

Quick, tool-free setup in minutes Compact, discreet units that blend into your landscape



Sustainability Built In

Poposoap's approach goes beyond awards:



Recycled Materials: Products contain at least 50% recycled material, reducing reliance on virgin plastics.

Worker Well-being: Manufacturing facilities protect worker rights and health.

Plastic-Free Packaging (2025): Transitioning to 100% recyclable paper packaging. Carbon Emission Reduction: Obtained Amazon's 'Climate Pledge Friendly' (CPF) recognition.

(view sustainability)

"We believe good design should serve both people and the planet," says Ruby Ling, Founder of Poposoap. "Gardeners everywhere value simple, sustainable solutions - and these recognitions show we're on the right track."

About Poposoap

Poposoap makes solar-powered water features, pond filters, and garden lighting for people who love their outdoor spaces. We focus on sustainable materials, easy setup, and designs that blend into your landscape - helping gardeners worldwide create healthier, more vibrant yards.

Media Contact

Contact Person: Lillian

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

Explore Poposoap's award-recognized solar fountains, pond filters, and garden lighting at