India's Democracy Strengthened By Constitutional Foundations: Maha Guv

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 14 (IANS) Maharashtra Governor, Jishnu Dev Varma, on Tuesday said that the Constitution is not just a legal document but a powerful instrument for social transformation.

He further stated that Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar's thoughts provided self-respect, equal opportunity, and a path to justice for the deprived and vulnerable.

He was speaking on the occasion of the 135th Birth Anniversary Dr Ambedkar at Chaityabhoomi, Dadar to pay floral tributes to the Architect of the Indian Constitution. The event was marked by a helicopter flower shower over the memorial and a series of addresses highlighting Dr Ambedkar's multifaceted legacy.

The Governor further highlighted Dr Ambedkar's pioneering role in women's rights, noting that his efforts ensured equal voting rights and personal freedoms for women since India became a Republic. As the centenary year of the Mahad Chavdar Tale Satyagraha begins, the Governor urged citizens to resolve to build a society free from casteism and discrimination.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis focussed on Dr Ambedkar's profound impact on the global and national economy. The CM noted that Ambedkar's research at the London School of Economics underscored the need for a central bank, leading to the establishment of the Reserve Bank of India.

“His scholarly work, 'The Problem of the Rupee', laid the foundation for India's economic structure. Even today, his views on currency purchasing power and the 'Gold Standard' remain vital in the global context," CM Fadnavis explained.

In his speech, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde described Dr Ambedkar as the 'Architect of Humanity' saying that the Constitution is our "Rashtradharma (National Religion)'. He assured that the international-standard memorial being built at Indu Mill is progressing rapidly and will serve as a beacon of inspiration for future generations.

Deputy Chief Minister, Sunetra Ajit Pawar, echoed these sentiments, calling Chaityabhoomi an "energy centre" of thoughts. She emphasised that true tribute lies in moving forward with his vision of equality and fraternity to achieve rapid, inclusive development for the country.

The event saw attendance from high-ranking officials including Ministers Chhagan Bhujbal, Ashish Shelar, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Sanjay Rathod, Sanjay Shirsat, and Deputy Speaker Anna Bansode.

A book titled 'Samajnayak Sanjay Shirsat', documenting the one-year work report of Social Justice Minister Sanjay Shirsat, was released by the dignitaries.

Governor Jishnu Dev Varma performed 'Chivardan (offering robes)' to the Buddhist monks. Attendees visited a photo exhibition organised by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.