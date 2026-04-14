Jharkhand Governor, CM Pay Homage To Ambedkar, Urge People To Imbibe His Ideals

MENAFN - IANS) Ranchi, April 14 (IANS) On the occasion of the 135th birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna and architect of the Indian Constitution, Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, heartfelt tributes were paid to him across Jharkhand, including in the state capital Ranchi, on Tuesday.

In Ranchi, Governor Santosh Gangwar and Chief Minister Hemant Soren garlanded the statue of Babasaheb at Ambedkar Chowk in Doranda and paid floral tributes.

Addressing the media on the occasion, Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar said that Dr Ambedkar was not only the architect of the Constitution but also a great social reformer. He said that Ambedkar gave the country a Constitution based on the values of democracy, equality, and fraternity.

The Governor added, "Despite adverse circumstances, Babasaheb attained the highest level of education and fought against discrimination throughout his life. His life is an inspiring example of determination and self-confidence. Today, there is a need for all of us to imbibe his ideals in our conduct."

Emphasising education, the Governor said that Dr Ambedkar believed education to be the most powerful tool for social change. He called for active participation from everyone in building an inclusive and just society.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren, recalling Babasaheb's contribution, said that the democratic India we live in today is largely due to his unparalleled contributions.

He said, "The entire nation is proud of a son like Babasaheb. His contribution has neither been hidden nor will it ever be - the whole world salutes his work. We will always remember the path shown by him and his contributions."

Along with the Chief Minister, Rajya Sabha MP Mahua Maji, and MLA Kalpana Soren, also paid floral tributes to Babasaheb's statue.

Several dignitaries, including the Deputy Commissioner and Senior Superintendent of Police of Ranchi, were present at the event.

Apart from Ranchi, seminars and various programmes were organised across different districts and divisions of the state to mark Babasaheb's birth anniversary, where people pledged to follow the path shown by him.