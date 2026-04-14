Brigadier Assault Case: Delhi Police Apprehend Two Accused, Seize Mercedes Car

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 14 (IANS) Acting in the shocking case of the assault of a senior serving army officer and his son, Delhi Police on Tuesday apprehended two accused and seized the Mercedes vehicle used in the incident.

One of the accused has been identified as Satender alias Sonu, 49, son of Banwari Lal and a resident of 8/123, Mehram Nagar. He is a director at Chaudhary Aviation Pvt Ltd, a firm that provides chartered and cargo flight services and deals in the sale and purchase of aircraft and related parts.

The second accused, Sanjay Sharma, 56, son of Laxmi Narayan Sharma, resides at 8/142, Mehram Nagar and runs Pandit Ji Dhaba.

Both accused are currently being examined by the police.

Earlier in the day, Lt Governor T.S. Sandhu expressed deep concern over the incident in Vasant Enclave involving the assault on the Brigadier, his wife, and their son, a 23-year-old IIT Delhi graduate. He said that he has directed the Delhi Police to provide full security to the officer and his family.

"Deeply concerned by the incident in Vasant Enclave involving the assault on a serving Brigadier of the Indian Army, his wife and son, a 23-year-old IIT Delhi graduate."

He said that he has personally spoken with the Brigadier to enquire about the incident and their well-being.

"I also spoke with the Police Commissioner and the DCP, directing them to ensure a thorough and swift investigation, leading to immediate and appropriate action against those responsible," the L-G added.

He further said that he has directed the Delhi Police to provide full security to the officer and his family.

“I have further directed Delhi Police to provide full security to the officer and his family. We remain committed to ensuring the safety of our citizens and upholding the rule of law,” he added.

Meanwhile, an FIR was registered, and the police have taken cognisance of alleged lapses in the initial response.

The incident unfolded when the Brigadier stepped out for a walk with his son after dinner at around 10 p.m. on Saturday. Just outside their residence, they noticed two individuals sitting in a parked white Mercedes car and consuming alcohol. When the officer objected, an argument broke out between the two parties, and the men in the car summoned their henchmen, who attacked the Brigadier and his son.

The officer's family also accused the police of inaction and not filing the FIR until the army authorities intervened.