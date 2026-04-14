Alia Bhatt Shares Glimpse Of Romantic Anniversary Vacay With Ranbir Kapoor In Snow [PHOTOS]

Alia Bhatt shared a glimpse of her anniversary vacation with Ranbir Kapoor, giving fans a peek into their romantic snowy getaway as they celebrated four years of togetherness.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor marked their fourth wedding anniversary on April 14, celebrating a bond that fans adore. From their on-screen chemistry to real-life romance, the couple continues to set relationship goals with their effortless connection and shared journey into marriage and parenthood.

To mark the special day, Alia shared glimpses from their serene vacation in the snow. The pictures captured the couple surrounded by breathtaking mountains, enjoying peaceful moments away from the spotlight. Their getaway reflected warmth, love, and togetherness, offering fans a peek into their private celebrations.

The post featured a mix of adorable moments, including a cozy selfie and a fun skiing clip. One heartwarming picture showed Ranbir spending time with daughter Raha, feeding alpacas. These candid glimpses highlighted their simple joys as a family, making the celebration even more special.

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A post shared by Alia Bhatt (@aliaabhatt)

Along with the photos, Alia penned a touching message for Ranbir, expressing gratitude for the life they've built together. Her words reflected love, companionship, and shared experiences, capturing the essence of their relationship and leaving fans emotional with her sweet anniversary tribute.

Soon after the post went live, fans flooded the comments with love. Family members, including Soni Razdan, Neetu Kapoor, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, also shared heartfelt reactions. Many fans even referenced their iconic film moments, making the post go viral across social media platforms.

On the work front, the duo will reunite after Brahmastra for Love & War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film also stars Vicky Kaushal, and though its release may be delayed, excitement around the project remains high among fans.