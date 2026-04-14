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Iran, Oman FMs Hold Talks on US-Iran Negotiations, Ceasefire
(MENAFN) Iranian and Omani foreign ministers held urgent talks on Tuesday, focusing on the trajectory of recent US-Iran negotiations and the fragile ceasefire currently holding across the region.
Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Omani counterpart Badr Albusaidi connected by phone to address the pressing diplomatic developments, according to a report by an Iranian state-run news agency.
During the call, Araghchi extended his gratitude to Oman for its "responsible and principled" stance, the news agency reported. Tehran further reaffirmed its dedication to safeguarding regional peace through broad cooperation and the active involvement of all neighboring nations.
Albusaidi, for his part, voiced hope for the restoration of lasting stability across the region. No immediate statement was issued by Omani officials to corroborate the call.
The diplomatic exchange comes against a backdrop of sharply elevated regional tensions, which flared after US and Israeli forces launched coordinated strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, resulting in thousands of casualties. Tehran responded with retaliatory strikes targeting Israel, Iraq, Jordan, and Gulf nations hosting US military installations — a cycle of escalation that was only halted when a two-week ceasefire was announced last week.
On the diplomatic front, Iranian and US delegations concluded a grueling 21-hour round of talks in Islamabad, Pakistan, early Sunday without reaching a breakthrough. A second round of negotiations is expected to convene in Islamabad "very soon," a Pakistani government source told media, though no specific date was provided.
Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Omani counterpart Badr Albusaidi connected by phone to address the pressing diplomatic developments, according to a report by an Iranian state-run news agency.
During the call, Araghchi extended his gratitude to Oman for its "responsible and principled" stance, the news agency reported. Tehran further reaffirmed its dedication to safeguarding regional peace through broad cooperation and the active involvement of all neighboring nations.
Albusaidi, for his part, voiced hope for the restoration of lasting stability across the region. No immediate statement was issued by Omani officials to corroborate the call.
The diplomatic exchange comes against a backdrop of sharply elevated regional tensions, which flared after US and Israeli forces launched coordinated strikes against Iran on Feb. 28, resulting in thousands of casualties. Tehran responded with retaliatory strikes targeting Israel, Iraq, Jordan, and Gulf nations hosting US military installations — a cycle of escalation that was only halted when a two-week ceasefire was announced last week.
On the diplomatic front, Iranian and US delegations concluded a grueling 21-hour round of talks in Islamabad, Pakistan, early Sunday without reaching a breakthrough. A second round of negotiations is expected to convene in Islamabad "very soon," a Pakistani government source told media, though no specific date was provided.
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