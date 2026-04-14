2 Day China Pharmaceutical Regulatory Affairs Training Webinar: Navigating Product Registration, Compliance And Market Access (ONLINE EVENT: June 3Rd - June 4Th, 2026)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Gain insights into Pharma Regulatory Affairs in China, with a focus on clinical trials and product registration. Explore opportunities for innovative pharmaceuticals in PRC, Taiwan, and Hong Kong while leveraging real-world case studies for practical understanding. Ideal for firms entering these markets.

Dublin, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmaceutical Regulatory Affairs in China (June 3rd - June 4th, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This two-day webinar offers a comprehensive review of Pharmaceutical Regulatory Affairs in China.

It provides participants with the essential knowledge and understanding of the regulatory requirements for conducting clinical trials in the People's Republic of China (PRC) and for registering pharmaceutical products for the Chinese market.

While the primary focus is on the PRC, the webinar also covers regulatory frameworks in Hong Kong (Special Administrative Region), with brief insights into Macau. Detailed information is provided regarding the registration of pharmaceutical products in both PRC and Taiwan (Republic of China, ROC).

This course also examines pharmaceutical maintenance and other regulatory matters, primarily focusing on innovative products, while including relevant information about generic products.

The programme combines real-world case studies with practical guidance, drawing from the speaker's own professional experience to explore theoretical scenarios. Participants are encouraged to enrich the discussion by sharing relevant company insights, where appropriate and permitted

Who Should Attend:

Primarily, this webinar is intended for Pharmaceutical Regulatory Affairs professionals interested in working with China (PR China, including the Hong Kong SAR and Macau SAR), as well as Taiwan (Republic of China), to receive updates on recent developments and to exchange information or seek guidance on current challenges.

Regulatory Affairs professionals who are new to dealing with China and the region, and who require extensive background information and training.

This webinar may also be of interest to other team members from related line functions, including:



Marketing

Medicine

Logistics Production, etc., to gain a general overview and introduction

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1



Presentation of participants

Quiz

Drug regulatory systems

Clinical product development

Hong Kong Macau

Day 2



Product registration strategies

Case studies

Variations

HA Interactions

TAIWAN Republic of China

Recent developments Q&A and quiz

CPD Hours: 12

Speakers

Alan Chalmers

Dr Alan Chalmers is a pharmacist with over 35 industrial experiences mainly in the field of pharmaceutical regulatory affairs. A graduate of Strathclyde University in Glasgow with a B.Sc. in Pharmacy with specialisation in Pharmaceutical Technology, his Ph.D. at Manchester University was in Pharmaceutical Formulation. From 1975-1978 he was Development Officer and Clinical Trials Pharmacist of Allen & Hanburys (part of the then Glaxo group). In 1978 he joined Ciba-Geigy in DRA. Over 20 years were spent with Ciba-Geigy/CIBA/Novartis in all aspects of regulatory affairs including head of a group company DRA in Canada and for many years as Head of Pharma International regulatory affairs.

Monica Dressler-Meyer

Monica Dressler-Meyer is DRA Manager based in Switzerland with many years of regulatory experience. She has spent many years in DRA working with different pharmaceutical companies with responsibility for Asia Pacific and lately also for development activities in other regions. Prior to this, she worked at F. Hoffmann-La Roche in Switzerland where she gained several years' experience in industry basics and pre-clinical research. She has a Degree in Chemistry and Biochemistry from Basel University.

For more information about this training visit

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