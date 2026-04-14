Medical Writing With AI Course: Necessary Tools For Medical Writers, Healthcare Professionals, Researchers (ONLINE EVENT: June 18, 2026)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The course offers opportunities for medical writers and healthcare professionals to integrate AI into their daily practice, enhancing efficiency and innovation in medical communications. It caters to those interested in the synergy between AI and healthcare, providing essential skills for leveraging AI in writing.

Dublin, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Writing with AI (June 18, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Medical Writing with Artificial Intelligence will equip you with the tools necessary to use AI writers in your daily practice.

This course is for medical writers, healthcare professionals, researchers, and anyone curious about the intersection between AI and medical communications.

Who Should Attend:



Medical writers interested in leveraging AI to improve their quality and productivity

Healthcare professionals wanting to use AI to help them produce materials for their healthcare facility - patient materials, Pharmacy and Therapeutics (P&T) committee documents, clinical trial summaries, etc.) Researchers interested in using AI to find existing work in their field that may be relevant to their ongoing projects

CPD Hours: 1

Speakers

Alex Evans

Alex Evans is a pharmacist with over a decade of pharmacy practice experience. His first job was floating for a chain community pharmacy, before managing long-term care, community, and hospital outpatient pharmacies.

He also served as a pharmacy project manager for Ascension Health, where he helps with implementing new service lines, accreditation and licensing, revenue cycle, and the standardizing of operations across all retail pharmacies.

Alex has precepted and guest lectured at the University of Hawaii at Hilo (UH-Hilo) pharmacy school and precepted students from University of Florida, Florida A&M University, University of South Florida, and Nova Southeastern University.

He is the founder of a site dedicated to helping pharmacists better understand compliance and operations. He is also a strong supporter of Dispensary of Hope and the recipient of their Network Ambassador Award. He received the Introductory Pharmacy Practice Experience (IPPE) Preceptor of the Year award in 2012 from UH-Hilo.

Alex currently works as an independent medical writer and is a regular contributor for GoodRx and AchieveCE. He has written for numerous websites, trade magazines, and professional societies, including the National Psoriasis Foundation, Carlat Psychiatry Report, Guideline Central, CE Impact, and Pharmacy Times.

For more information about this training visit

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