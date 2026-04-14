2 Day Sterilization Of Medical Devices Course: Develop New Sterile Medical Devices, Improve Sterilization Processes, And Ensure Compliance (ONLINE EVENT: Apr 23Rd - Apr 24Th, 2026)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Opportunities exist in developing new sterile medical devices, improving sterilization processes, and ensuring compliance with evolving regulations and standards. There's potential in providing training and resources for professionals to navigate ISO standards and enhance conformity assessment skills.

Dublin, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sterilization of Medical Devices (Apr 23rd - Apr 24th, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This course provides a comprehensive overview of these regulatory requirements and how to comply, together with the science and standards that support them.

Sterile devices are free of viable microorganisms and sterilization is one of the key processes in the production of sterile medical devices. Regulations for medical devices include particular requirements for devices supplied or intended to be used in a sterile state. These regulatory requirements relate to general safety and performance aspects for the products, and the requirements for independent, third-party conformity assessment of the processes for achieving sterility. Evidence of successful sterilization is important and expected when demonstrating conformity with the regulations.

These requirements have been supported by a portfolio of standards on:



Designating products as sterile;

Validating and routinely controlling the sterilization process; and Maintaining sterility over time with appropriate sterile barrier systems

Who Should Attend:



Microbiologists and sterilization professionals

Quality Management System (QMS) specialists

Regulatory Compliance specialists

Internal Auditors Regulatory and Quality professionals

Key Topics Covered:

Day 1



The use of standards and overview of standards for sterilization

General requirements

Microbiology quality

Microbiology methods

Microbial inactivation

Sterilization by irradiation Q & A

Day 2



Introduction and recap of day one

Sterilization by irradiation (cont.)

Biological indicators

Syndicate exercise - Radiation sterilization

Ethylene oxide sterilization

Syndicate exercise - Ethylene oxide sterilization

Moist heat sterilization Wrap up and Q & A

Please note that delegates will require access to copies of ISO 11135 and ISO 11137-1 in order to take part in the exercises.

These standards are also available from national standards organizations such as BSI, DIN, AFNOR, AAMI, NSAI, etc.

CPD Hours: 12

Speakers

Annette Callaghan

A quality management professional, chartered biologist and member of the Royal Society of Biology, with over 35 years' experience in the medical device, pharmaceutical, biotechnology and food industries. Extensive knowledge of quality and environmental management systems, internal and third-party auditing and personnel training. Eligible to act as a Qualified Person as defined in Directive 2001/83/EC, as amended (previously 75/319 et al.) since 1993. A Qualified Notified Body Lead Auditor since 2002 (IRCA ref: 1182641).

For more information about this training visit

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