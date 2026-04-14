MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Over 150,000 Liquidity Locks Processed, 10,000+ Projects Served, and a Flawless Five-Year Track Record - Mudra's PancakeSwap Locker and BNB Chain Locker Continue to Set the Standard for DeFi Trust Infrastructure

BOSTON, April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mudra (mudra ), the BNB Chain asset management ecosystem, today marks five years of continuous, flawless operation as the most trusted liquidity locker and token locker on BNB Smart Chain. Since mid-2021, Mudra has grown from a newcomer into the default trust layer for decentralized projects on PancakeSwap and across the broader BNB Chain ecosystem, processing over 150,000 liquidity locks, earning the confidence of more than 10,000 projects, and maintaining a perfect smart-contract execution record through every market cycle.





The Best Liquidity Locker on BNB Chain - Five Years Running

Mudra Liquidity Locker launched during the explosive growth of Binance Smart Chain in 2021, when rug-pull scams were rampant and investor confidence was fragile. Within weeks, over 1,000 projects chose Mudra to lock their PancakeSwap liquidity - a vote of confidence that has only grown in the half-decade since.

Today, Mudra is widely recognised as the best PancakeSwap locker and the leading BNB Chain locker for securing LP tokens. The platform's position rests on a few things competitors have struggled to replicate:

Mudra charges a flat fee of just 0.1 BNB, or alternatively 0.5% of the LP tokens being locked, with zero additional charges for extending locks, transferring ownership, or withdrawing after unlock. This transparent pricing model has made Mudra the most affordable liquidity locker in the market and a real option for early-stage projects on tight budgets.

Every lock created through Mudra over the past five years has been honoured exactly as programmed. Every unlock has executed on schedule. There is no mechanism to withdraw liquidity before the designated unlock time. That record, across 150,000+ locks, is why the platform has the most tested contract architecture on BNB Chain.

The interface was designed to remove the friction that plagued legacy lockers. Intelligent differentiation between token addresses and LP addresses, one-click lock management, and QR-code-based shareable lock certificates have made Mudra the platform of choice for both first-time token creators and experienced DeFi builders.

In 2026 industry comparisons published by leading crypto outlets, Mudra was ranked as the benchmark for BNB Chain liquidity security, with reviewers citing its five-year clean history, lowest fee structure, and exclusive BNB Chain focus as clear advantages.

The Best Token Locker for BEP-20 Team Vesting

Alongside its liquidity locker, Mudra operates an advanced token locker for BSC/BEP-20 assets. Built for team vesting, strategic allocations, and investor-facing transparency, Mudra Token Locker allows developers to lock any BEP-20 token against a custom vesting schedule, giving communities verifiable, on-chain proof that team tokens cannot be dumped prematurely.

Token locking has become a standard trust signal. Investors now check whether project teams have locked their allocations before committing capital, and Mudra's token locker has become the go-to solution for BNB Chain projects that want credibility from day one. The same low fees, reliable contract logic, clean interface, and zero hidden costs from the liquidity locker carry over to the token locking product, making it the best token locker on BNB Smart Chain.

Together, Mudra's liquidity locker and token locker cover the two most important security concerns for any token launch: protecting pooled liquidity from rug-pulls and making sure team tokens are vested responsibly.

Five Years of Milestones

2021: Mudra launches on Binance Smart Chain and onboards over 1,000 projects in its first month, becoming the fastest-growing liquidity locking platform on BSC. Mudra Research and the BEP-20 Token Generator debut alongside the locker, establishing the Mudra ecosystem.

2022: Mudra introduces the Token Locker for team vesting and rolls out the world's first modular, no-code BEP-20 Token Creator. Despite a brutal market downturn, adoption accelerates as builders recognise the value of proven infrastructure.

2023: Mudra crosses the 100,000-lock milestone, celebrated with features in Yahoo! Finance and major crypto publications. The platform emerges from the bear market stronger than before while many competitors faded or shut down.

2024: BNB Chain activity rebounds and Mudra becomes the default PancakeSwap locker. The platform expands its feature set while maintaining its affordability and zero-fee lock extensions.

2025: Industry guides and comparison articles consistently rank Mudra as the top BNB Chain locker. The token locker sees record adoption as team vesting becomes a baseline investor expectation.

2026: Mudra celebrates five years with over 150,000 locks processed and 10,000+ projects served. Multiple independent reviews name it the best liquidity locker and the standard for BNB Chain security.

A Complete Ecosystem for BNB Chain Builders

While the liquidity locker and token locker are Mudra's main products, the platform's real strength is its integrated ecosystem. The Mudra BEP-20 Token Generator lets anyone create advanced BSC tokens in seconds without writing code, with anti-whale mechanics, deflationary burns, automatic liquidity generation, and buyback features built in. The PancakeSwap Configurator, Mudra Research token scanner, and token discovery tool round out a full-stack suite that supports projects from creation through locking, vesting, and investor transparency.

Looking Ahead

"Five years ago, we set out to make liquidity locking affordable, secure, and accessible to every builder on BNB Chain. 150,000 locks later, with a record that speaks for itself, Mudra has become synonymous with trust in the BNB ecosystem. Our commitment stays the same: the best liquidity locker and the best token locker on the market. No hidden fees, no vulnerabilities."

- The Mudra Team

About Mudra

Mudra is the leading asset management ecosystem for BNB Smart Chain, offering a suite of products for cryptocurrency developers and investors. Its main products, the Mudra Liquidity Locker (PancakeSwap Locker) and Mudra Token Locker (BNB Chain Locker), are the most trusted and affordable locking solutions on BNB Chain. The broader ecosystem includes the BEP-20 Token Generator, PancakeSwap Configurator, Mudra Research token scanner, and token discovery tools. Founded in 2021, Mudra has served over 10,000 projects and processed more than 150,000 locks with a clean security record.

Media Contact

Contact Person: Media Relations

Company Name: Mudra

Place: Boston, US

Contact Email: ...ite

Mudra Website:

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Mudra Manager. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector-including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining-complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at