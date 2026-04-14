Hungary SHOCKER: Viktor Orbán OUSTED After 16 Years Péter Magyar Landslide Win

In a stunning political upset, Viktor Orbán has lost power after 16 years, defeated by political newcomer Péter Magyar in a landslide election victory on April 12, 2026. Magyar, a former insider turned reformist, campaigned on anti-corruption, stronger public services, and restoring democratic institutions. His pro-European stance signals a major shift in Hungary's political direction, potentially reshaping its relationship with the European Union. Orbán, known for promoting“illiberal democracy” and maintaining close ties with Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, conceded defeat in a rare moment, acknowledging the clear will of voters. With record turnout nearing 80%, young voters and urban mobilisation played a decisive role in this historic election. Is this the beginning of a broader shift away from right-wing populism across Europe? Watch the full report for key moments, powerful speeches, and what comes next for Hungary. 0:00 - Peter Magyar won Hungary election 2:20 - Hungarian PM Viktor Orban's Speech 3:15 - Turnout reached a record 79.56%

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