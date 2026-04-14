Kharge Pays Tribute To Ambedkar, Urges Citizens To Defend Constitution

Kharge Urges Citizens to Defend Constitution

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday paid tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary, describing him as a visionary who gave India its "moral and Constitutional soul" and urging citizens to defend the values enshrined in the Constitution.

In a post on X, Kharge said, "On the birth anniversary of Babasaheb Dr B. R. Ambedkar, we bow with deep reverence to the visionary who gave India its moral and Constitutional soul. Babasaheb was not just the architect of the Constitution of India, but a relentless warrior for Liberty, Equality, Fraternity and Justice, values that define the very idea of India."

Saying that with the Constitution being under a "conspiratorial attack", there is all the more need to defend the principles he enshrined in India's supreme founding document. "Today, when the Constitution faces a conspiratorial attack, his words and warnings echo with renewed urgency. This is a moment that calls for courage and conviction. We must not merely remember him, we must rise to defend every principle he enshrined, to protect every right he secured, and to uphold every value he lived and fought for," Kharge wrote.

On the birth anniversary of Babasaheb Dr B. R. Ambedkar, we bow with deep reverence to the visionary who gave India its moral and Constitutional soul. Babasaheb was not just the architect of the Constitution of India, but a relentless warrior for Liberty, Equality, Fraternity... twitter/CRimtlGSg9 - Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) April 14, 2026

Kharge Extends Festival Greetings

In a separate post, Kharge also extended greetings on multiple regional festivals, including Baisakhi, Bohag Bihu, Puthandu, Poila Baisakh, Biju and Maha Bishuba Pana Sankranti.

"Our warm wishes on the joyous occasions... These festivals bring with them renewed hope, optimism and the spirit of fresh beginnings. May these celebrations fill every home with joy, usher in prosperity, and strengthen the bonds of unity and amity among all," he said.

Our warm wishes on the joyous occasions of Baisakhi, Bohag Bihu, Puthandu, Poila Baisakh, Biju and Maha Bishuba Pana Sankranti. Marking the arrival of the new year in different parts of our country, these festivals bring with them renewed hope, optimism and the spirit of fresh... twitter/6a5Pk09oaY - Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) April 14, 2026

Who was Dr BR Ambedkar?

Dr BR Ambedkar, popularly known as Babasaheb, was the chief architect of the Indian Constitution and a key figure in India's social reform movement. Born into a Dalit Mahar family, he dedicated his life to securing equal rights for marginalised communities and promoting social justice. Ambedkar served as independent India's first Law and Justice Minister and was posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna in 1990 for his contributions to the nation. (ANI)

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