Adivi Sesh On 'Dacoit': It's Our Modern-Day Romeo And Juliet Set In A World That Feels Real

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 14 (IANS) Actor Adivi Sesh has described his latest release“Dacoit” as his modern-day Romeo and Juliet, but set in a world that feels very real and grounded.

Sesh shared that at the heart of“Dacoit” lies a story of two former lovers whose past continues to shape their present. The film explores how love, when left unresolved, can evolve into something far more complex blurring the lines between longing, anger, and redemption.

Sesh, who has co-written the film's story, said:“For me, Dacoit is not just about conflict or revenge. At its core, it's a love story. It's our modern-day Romeo and Juliet, but set in a world that feels very real and grounded.”

“These are two people who were once deeply in love, and life took them in different directions. When they meet again, it's not just about rekindling feelings, it's about confronting everything that love has turned into over time,” said the actor.

He further explained what drew him to this narrative.

“The idea of eternal love has always fascinated me. Not in a fairy-tale sense, but in how it stays with you, even when relationships change or break. In Dacoit, love doesn't disappear, it transforms. Sometimes into pain, sometimes into strength, and sometimes even into revenge.”

Sesh also adds that the Romeo and Juliet comparison is not about imitation, but interpretation.

“We're not retelling Romeo and Juliet. We're taking the essence of that kind of love intense, complicated, and enduring and placing it in a world that audiences can connect with today. It's raw, it's imperfect, and that's what makes it real.”

Shaneil Deo directs Dacoit in his directorial debut. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Anurag Kashyap Prakash Raj, Sunil, Zayn Marie Khan, Atul Kulkarni, Kamakshi Bhaskarla, and Vaibhav Tatwawadi, among many others.