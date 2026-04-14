Love Pines Realty Introduces A New Home Opportunity In Southern Pines

MENAFN - GetNews) Situated at 380 Manning Square, Southern Pines

April 13, 2026 - The home you've been picturing in your head; actually exists. You know the one. A storybook cottage with a covered front porch wide enough to hold a couple of rocking chairs, a good book, and the kind of slow Saturday morning your family deserves. White oak floors that glow in the afternoon light. A kitchen with custom cabinetry built to last. A neighborhood where the sidewalks are lit and the pool is waiting.







There's a reason real estate agents talk about the holy trinity of location, condition, and price. Finding all three in one home is rare. At 2700 square feet of space 380 Manning Square doesn't just check those boxes. It frames them, hangs them on the wall, and invites you in for sweet tea.

Your mornings start differently here.

Picture this: the coffee is brewing, the air still holds that cool, pine scented quiet of a Carolina morning, and you step out onto your large covered front porch with a mug in hand. There's nowhere you have to be yet.

This isn't just a porch. It's the reason you bought the house. It's where your kids will do homework, where you'll wave hello to neighbors, where autumn evenings become something worth remembering.

Step outside. The Sandhills are yours. Right next door, the greenway trail system opens up an entire world. Morning runs, afternoon bike rides with the kids, evening strolls with the dog. Walk to Pinecrest High School. Drive minutes to the world-class golf courses of Pinehurst and Southern Pines.

Located a few miles from Downtown. Downtown Southern Pines is friendly, hip, and charming. In Southern Pines you will find streets lined with sidewalks connecting to downtown which makes it easy to access a variety of amenities. Living in Southern Pines gives you instant access to parks, gyms, boutique shopping, restaurants and the nightlife. Southern Pines is definitely a vibe.







It's easy to locate the home, which is only 10 minutes from the famous Hospital First Health, Carolinas in Pinehurst North Carolina. For anyone going to Moore County looking for a home for sale 380 Manning Square is very close to Ft Bragg Military Base (about 20 minutes).

OPEN HOUSE

SUNDAY APRIL 19th, 1:00pm - 3:30pm

The home is part of the select Love Pines Realty homes for sale in North Carolina. Other listings and more information about the Moore Country residential properties are available from the official website of the realtor. Love Pines Realty services all areas surrounding Ft Liberty including Southern Pines, Pinehurst, Whispering Pines, Carthage, Aberdeen, West End, Pinebluff, Vass, Cameron, Sanford, Fayetteville, & Raeford.