PLAN-B NET ZERO Integrates Measurable Impact Into Electricity Tariffs And Expands Partnership With Everwave

MENAFN - Pressat) PLAN-B NET ZERO now enables its customers to directly support social and environmental projects through their electricity contract. With the newly introduced impact tariffs, the Swiss scale-up combines certified green electricity with clearly measurable environmental impact. The first partner is everwave, an impact company based in Aachen focused on cleaning rivers and waterways worldwide.

Impact tariffs: tariff components with measurable impact

The impact tariffs can be added as an option to any fixed-price tariff from PLAN-B NET ZERO and translate directly into measurable environmental performance: every euro equals the removal of one kilogram of plastic from waterways. Customers can choose between three levels:

. Start +1 € per month = 1 kg of plastic removed from waterways

. Boost +3 € per month = 3 kg of plastic removed from waterways

. Ultra +5 € per month = 5 kg of plastic removed from waterways

The monthly contribution flows directly into clearly defined environmental services delivered by the implementation partner, independently verified and publicly documented. Customers will be able to track their cumulative annual contribution in the PLAN-B NEO app.

“We believe real change starts in everyday life. With the impact tariffs, we give our community a tool that requires little effort but delivers significant results. Monthly, transparent and clearly measurable,” says Bradley Mundt, Founder and CEO of PLAN-B NET ZERO.

Partnership with everwave becomes long-term and scalable

The collaboration with everwave has been in place since December 2025. It started with a joint initiative in Cambodia, where 10,000 kilograms of plastic waste were removed from rivers and canals, based on the principle: 1 euro = 1 kilogram of waste.

With the new tariffs, a one-time initiative evolves into a scalable, continuous impact model.

“Together with everwave, we have already removed 10,000 kilograms of waste from waterways in Cambodia. Clean energy alone is not enough – we also need a clean planet,” says Julia Schnitger, Head of Marketing at PLAN-B NET ZERO.

everwave uses collection boats, barriers and manual clean-ups to stop plastic before it reaches the ocean. AI-supported route optimization maximizes efficiency in each waterway. To date, everwave has removed more than 2.4 million kilograms of plastic from rivers in Cambodia, Albania and Thailand and has developed a plastic credit mechanism that makes environmental impact reliably measurable for the first time. A data-based tracking system ensures that each credit is clearly assigned, documented and verifiable.

“Impact is not created through promises, but through transparent execution. Especially in light of increasing regulatory requirements for environmental claims, such as proof and transparency, companies must clearly demonstrate their contribution – from each kilogram to the entire project,” says Clemens Feigl, CEO and Co-Founder of everwave.

World Earth Day, April 22, 2026

On April 22, World Earth Day, PLAN-B NET ZERO and everwave will launch another initiative: as part of a social media campaign across their channels, every like will be translated into measurable environmental impact – 1 like equals 1 kilogram less plastic waste in waterways worldwide.

More partners planned

The charity tariffs are designed as an open system. everwave is the first partner, with additional organizations from environmental protection and social initiatives to follow. In the future, customers will be able to choose which projects they want to support with their contribution.

“everwave is just the beginning. We are building a portfolio of impact partners that deliver measurable results. Our goal is to give our community real choice for projects that truly make a difference,” says Bradley Mundt.

About PLAN-B NET ZERO

PLAN-B NET ZERO is a GreenTech scale-up based in Zug, Switzerland. Founded in April 2023 by Bradley Mundt, it is a pioneer in the new industry category Neo Energy.

The company transforms 100% sustainable energy from a commodity into a lifestyle product. Its platform expands energy supply with digital and service-based offerings, as well as software and licensing. Through data-driven optimization, user-centric features and additional services beyond pure energy supply, it creates a new integrated user experience.

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About everwave

everwave cleans the environment by using waste collection boats in rivers to prevent waste from reaching the oceans. Supported by artificial intelligence, waste is identified and analyzed, and the collected material is processed in an environmentally friendly way. everwave organizes long-term, holistic clean-up projects in countries including Albania, Thailand and Cambodia, helping to keep rivers and oceans clean. To date, the company has collected more than 2.4 million kilograms of waste from rivers. In addition to its operational work, everwave raises public awareness and inspires other companies to take action.

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Contact:

Julia Schnitger [email protected]