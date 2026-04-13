Spring Breeze Brings Warmth, And Patrons Journey Together With Passion Feiyang Meets Them At The China Heating Exhibition

MENAFN - GetNews) From March 31st to April 2nd, 2026, the highly anticipated 30th anniversary celebration of the China Heating Exhibition was grandly held at the China International Exhibition Center (Shunyi Hall) in Beijing. As a deep player in the field of heat exchangers, Shandong Feiyang Energy-saving Technology Co., Ltd. made a significant appearance at this exhibition with its core products such as plate heat exchangers and building heat exchange units, paying tribute to the industry with innovative technology and excellent quality, and joining hands with colleagues in the global HVAC industry to celebrate this grand event.

Thirty years of inheritance, Feiyang builds dreams with craftsmanship Feiyang Company, formerly known as Shandong Feiyang Thermal Equipment Co., Ltd., was founded in 1995. Its factory is located in Longshan Industrial Park, Mingshui Economic Development Zone, Zhangqiu, Jinan City, covering a total area of over 70,000 square meters. The company is recognized as a high-tech enterprise in Shandong Province and a participant in the National Torch Plan. It has also been selected as a "Specialized, Precise, Unique, and Innovative" enterprise in Shandong Province and has been awarded the title of provincial-level "Contract-honoring and Promise-keeping Enterprise" for several consecutive years.

Feiyang Company currently employs over 200 staff members, including more than 70 management and technical personnel, with over 90% holding a university degree. The company produces over 2,000 units of products annually, achieving an annual sales revenue of 300 million yuan. Leveraging its robust technical strength and advanced production management, Feiyang has successfully obtained ISO9001/14001/28001 system certifications, as well as special equipment design and manufacturing licenses. Its products have also passed the national compulsory product certification and the safety registration of the National Pressure Vessel Standardization Committee.

Focus on China Heating Exhibition, empowering the new era of smart heating Feiyang Company's product line spans heat exchangers, water supply equipment, water treatment equipment, and intelligent automatic control systems, forming a product portfolio centered around energy-saving heat exchangers and featuring diverse offerings. At this exhibition, the following two products are the main exhibits: 01 Plate heat exchanger Feiyang Company can provide users with dozens of different specifications and models of plate heat exchangers. Technical personnel utilize professional thermal calculation software to provide reasonable and reliable model selection for various operating conditions, materials, and media.

02 Building heat exchanger unitThe building heat exchanger unit is a new product derived from the intelligent heat exchanger unit. The heat exchange equipment is fully integrated into a container, making full use of every inch of space. With its compact structure and small footprint, the unit can operate stably in harsh outdoor environments. Due to the strong protective properties of the container itself, the unit is fireproof and theft-proof, making it a perfect replacement for traditional heat exchange stations.

Seize the opportunity in the industry and ride the wave of success Feiyang Company will continue to closely follow the industry development trend, drive development through innovation, and continuously introduce efficient, energy-saving, and intelligent heat exchange products, facilitating the green and low-carbon transformation of the heating industry. Participating in the 30th anniversary of the China Heating Exhibition this time is a valuable opportunity for Feiyang to engage in dialogue with the industry and communicate with customers, and it is also an important step for Feiyang to embark on a new journey. "Focus on professionalism, concentrate to become an expert" In the future, Feiyang will provide you with advanced technical consultation, reasonable engineering solutions, high-quality equipment, and comprehensive services, striving to build a more trustworthy brand.