Second Batch Of The Team Departs For Europe To Advance The Continuous Tire Pyrolysis Project, Bolstering The Company's Deep Layout In Europe's Environmental Protection Equipment Market

Following the successful completion of installation work by the company's first batch of the team in Europe, we are pleased to announce that the second batch of professional technicians and workers is fully prepared and set to depart for the European customer site to further advance the construction of the large-scale continuous tire pyrolysis project. This project adopts the company's independently developed screw-type continuous pyrolysis plant, with an annual processing capacity of 20,000 tons per unit. It can efficiently process various waste tires including Passenger Car (PC) tires, Light Truck (LT) tires, Truck and Bus (TB) tires, Agricultural (AG) tires, Off-the-Road (OTR) tires, Industrial (ID) tires and Motorcycle (MC) tires, helping European customers realize the resource recycling of waste materials.

Project Introduction: Advanced Screw-Type Continuous Pyrolysis Plant

This project adopts the company's innovative screw-type continuous pyrolysis plant, a cutting-edge axial rotating continuous pyrolysis equipment with an annual processing capacity of 20,000 tons per unit, adaptable to various waste tire raw materials. Having successfully obtained the EU CE certification, the plant has gained the "passport" to the European market. Designed for stable, efficient and environmentally compliant operation, it can be legally put into use in all European countries, fully meeting the EU's stringent requirements for the safety, health and environmental protection of industrial equipment. The full construction is expected to be completed and trial operation launched by the end of this year.

Core Technical Advantages

1. Anti-Coking Function

The rotating shaft not only propels particles of various waste tires (including crushed particles of PC, LT, TB and other tire models) forward through the furnace, but also automatically removes accumulated coking during operation. This design ensures the plant can run continuously for up to 100 days without shutdown, greatly improving operational efficiency, enabling customers to achieve large-scale and continuous production, and giving full play to the core advantage of the 20,000 tons/year processing capacity.

2. High-Grade Liquid Film Sealing System

Equipped with premium liquid film sealing technology, the plant achieves near-zero leakage of flue gas and process emissions. This design not only meets Europe's most stringent environmental standards but also ensures on-site safety and operational stability.

3. 27-Meter Long Furnace for High-Quality Carbon Black Production

The 27-meter long furnace structure ensures sufficient heating time and uniform thermal cracking of various waste tire raw materials, and can effectively adapt to the pyrolysis requirements of different tire models such as PC and OTR. This process guarantees the production of high-purity, high-quality recovered carbon black, further enhancing the economic value of the project's by-products and helping customers realize maximum resource utilization and benefit improvement.

Mission and Expectation

The departure of the second batch of the team marks a critical stage in the construction of the European continuous tire pyrolysis project, and is also an important measure for the company to deepen its layout in Europe's environmental protection equipment market and fulfill its commitment to high-quality services. All team members will uphold a professional and rigorous attitude, overcome various challenges in cross-border construction, and accurately complete the secondary installation and commissioning of the screw-type continuous pyrolysis plant. We are confident that with the joint efforts of all teams, this landmark project will be successfully completed on schedule, further promoting the popularization and application of the company's CE-certified pyrolysis plant in the European market, consolidating the company's position in the international high-end environmental protection equipment market, and demonstrating the strength and responsibility of Chinese intelligent manufacturing.

Wishing the team a safe journey and a successful project!