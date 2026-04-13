Gene Editing Market To Reach $7.59 Billion By 2029

MENAFN - GetNews)



roadmap/initiatives Gene Editing Market by Product (Kits, Reagents, Libraries, Software), Services (gRNA Synthesis & Vector Construction), Technique (Knock-Out, Knock-In), Technology (CRISPR, ZFN, TALEN), Application (Genome Editing, Drug Discovery) - Global Forecast to 2029

According to MarketsandMarkets, the global Gene Editing Market is projected to grow from USD 4.66 billion in 2024 to USD 7.59 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period. This growth is fueled by rapid advancements in gene editing technologies and the expanding scope of applications across drug discovery, genomics research, and therapeutic development. However, challenges related to scalability and manufacturing continue to pose barriers to widespread adoption.

Download PDF Brochure:

Browse



636 Market Data Tables

65 Figures 497 Pages and in-depth TOC on " Gene Editing Market - Global Forecast to 2029”.

The increasing demand for precise, efficient, and scalable genome engineering tools is transforming research and clinical pipelines. Innovations in CRISPR, ZFN, and TALEN technologies, along with improvements in delivery systems and editing accuracy, are enabling breakthroughs in gene therapy and personalized medicine.

Key Market Insights

By offering, the products segment accounted for the largest share of the gene editing market in 2023. This dominance is attributed to the extensive use of gene editing kits, reagents, libraries, and software across research, cell line development, and drug discovery workflows. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, along with academic and research institutions, rely heavily on these products for various genome editing applications. The services segment followed as the second-largest contributor, driven by increasing outsourcing of specialized gene editing tasks.

Application Insights

Within services, the drug discovery & development segment held the largest share in 2023. The growing focus on developing gene-based therapies for conditions such as cancer, blood disorders, and CNS diseases is significantly driving demand for gene editing services. Increasing investments in precision medicine and targeted therapeutics are further accelerating this segment's growth. The cell line engineering segment accounted for the second-largest share, supported by its critical role in biologics development and research.

Request Sample Pages:

Regional Outlook

North America dominated the gene editing market in 2023, supported by strong R&D investments, a robust biotechnology ecosystem, and increasing approvals of advanced gene therapies. Europe followed as the second-largest market, while the Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Growth in Asia Pacific is driven by expanding genomics research, increasing adoption of advanced technologies in diagnostics, and rising investments in life sciences innovation.

Competitive Landscape

The gene editing market is highly competitive, with key players focusing on technological innovation, strategic collaborations, and expansion initiatives to strengthen their market position. Leading companies include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, GenScript, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Revvity, Lonza, Tecan Trading AG, Sangamo Therapeutics, Precision BioSciences, Cellectis S.A., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., AMSBIO, Creative Biogene, Synthego, Takara Bio Inc., Bio-Techne, Caribou Biosciences, Inc., Bioneer Corporation, and REPROCELL Inc.

As gene editing continues to evolve, the market is poised for sustained growth, driven by innovation, expanding therapeutic applications, and increasing integration of advanced genomic technologies into mainstream research and clinical practice.

Related Reports:

Genomics Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Next-generation Sequencing Market - Global Forecast to 2030