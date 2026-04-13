Luggage Market Size To Hit USD 60.37 Billion By 2031 At 6.64% CAGR Driven By Smart Luggage Trends

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Explore the luggage market (2026–2031) with Mordor Intelligence. Get in-depth insights on market size, share, revenue, segments, key drivers, latest trends, and growth opportunities shaping the future of sustainable construction.

The global luggage market is witnessing steady recovery and expansion as travel activity returns across both leisure and business segments. According to a research report by Mordor Intelligence, the luggage market size was valued at USD 41.04 billion in 2025 and is estimated to grow to USD 43.77 billion in 2026, reaching USD 60.37 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.64% during the luggage market forecast period.

The growth of the luggage market is driven by the recovery in global travel and increased movement across domestic and international routes. Consumers are spending more on travel experiences, which is raising demand for durable, stylish, and functional luggage. At the same time, younger buyers are influencing luggage market growth by choosing versatile products that suit both travel and daily use. This shift toward multi-purpose and design-focused luggage is supporting the expansion of the overall luggage market share across both developed and emerging regions.

Key Trends in the Luggage Market

Rise in Leisure and Business Travel

The recovery in travel has been a major factor driving luggage market trends. Leisure travel is growing as consumers prioritize experiences, while business travel continues to support demand for structured and professional luggage. The growing concept of combining work and leisure trips is encouraging demand for versatile luggage designs.

Growing Preference for Smart Luggage

Consumers are increasingly choosing luggage equipped with modern features such as tracking systems, charging options, and secure locking mechanisms. These features are becoming common in mid-range and premium categories, supporting the expansion of the luggage industry.

Luggage as a Style Statement

Luggage is no longer seen as just a utility product. Buyers now consider design, color, and brand identity while making purchasing decisions. Social media influence has increased interest in visually appealing products, boosting demand across fashion-oriented segments of the luggage market.

Luggage Market Segmentation

By Product Type



Travel Luggage

Business Luggage

Backpacks Others

By Material



Hard Case Soft Case

By End User



Adults Kids/Children

By Distribution Channel



Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Retail Others

By Geography



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America Middle East and Africa

Key Players in the Luggage Market



Samsonite International S.A.

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

VIP Industries Ltd.

Safari Industries India Ltd. It Luggage Limited

Conclusion

The luggage market forecast indicates a stable growth path supported by rising travel demand, changing consumer preferences, and expanding product offerings. As travel continues to recover, both leisure and business segments will remain key contributors to market expansion.

Overall, the future of the Luggage Market Growth remains positive, driven by evolving travel habits and increasing demand for versatile and reliable luggage solutions across regions.

Industry Related Reports:

Apparel Market - The Apparel Market was valued at USD 1,400 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 1,681.37 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.12%. Growth is supported by rising fashion awareness, increasing disposable incomes, and expanding online retail channels, along with demand for fast fashion and sustainable clothing.

Asia-Pacific Fashion Accessories Market - The Asia-Pacific fashion accessories market was valued at USD 1.01 trillion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 1.47 trillion by 2031, at a CAGR of 6.49%. The market is driven by a growing middle-class population, increasing urbanization, and strong demand for lifestyle and premium fashion products across key countries.

Europe Handbags Market - The Europe Handbags Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.25% during the forecast period. Growth is supported by high demand for luxury and designer handbags, strong brand presence, and increasing consumer preference for premium and sustainable fashion accessories.

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