Avantor India Expands Its Strategic Collaboration With Parafilm To Serve The Indian Laboratory Consumables Market



NEW DELHI, Apr 13, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Avantor, Inc., a leading life science tools company and global provider of mission-critical products and services to the life sciences and advanced technology industries, announced that Avantor India has been appointed the exclusive distributor of Amcor Parafilm® M sealing wrap products in India. Under the agreement with Amcor, Avantor India will expand access to Parafilm M sealing and moisture-barrier solutions for laboratories, horticulture and industrial applications nationwide. Parafilm M is a flexible, semi-transparent, wax-based film known for its stretchability of up to 200% and self-sealing properties. It molds around irregular shapes to seal containers such as beakers, flasks, plates and tubes, helping reduce evaporation and contamination risk while supporting controlled gas exchange. In routine lab workflows, it supports lab safety, contamination prevention, cell culture protection, and sample and equipment protection. This collaboration aligns with Avantor India's broader role in supporting research, testing, production and quality workflows through a wide portfolio spanning laboratory consumables, equipment, instruments and services. It also comes at a time when India's scientific and industrial ecosystem continues to expand, with the Indian pharmaceutical industry being the third largest globally by volume and 11th largest by value.(1) The addition of Parafilm M further strengthens Avantor India's lab consumables portfolio, deepening its ability to serve customers across research, testing and industrial environments with a broader and more integrated offering. “In science, small lapses can become big delays. By bringing Parafilm M into our India distribution network, we are strengthening a critical layer of lab safety that supports repeatability, protects samples, and reduces avoidable rework. The priority will be to help customers adopt consistent sealing and storage practices that improve contamination prevention, support cell culture protection, and safeguard sample and equipment protection, with the supply reliability and support they expect from Avantor”, said Puneet Pant, Managing Director and Lab Solutions Leader, India at Avantor.“It also allows us to offer customers greater convenience through a stronger portfolio fit, dependable availability and easier access to a trusted product that complements their day-to-day laboratory workflows.” Through Avantor India, customers will be able to procure Parafilm M products through Avantor's distribution channel, supported by customer service and expert guidance on handling, storage and selection across common laboratory environments. The offering supports use cases such as sealing for short-term work in cold rooms and incubators, sample transport and storage, and routine workflows where chemical resistance and material compatibility considerations matter. For customers, this brings the advantage of sourcing Parafilm M through a trusted lab partner that can support product selection, streamline procurement and improve continuity across essential consumables. “Amcor Parafilm M is trusted globally because it is reliable, easy to use and adaptable across applications,” said Ally Ostrander from Amcor.“Avantor's reach in India will help more laboratories adopt consistent sealing practices, reduce avoidable contamination events and protect critical samples and equipment.” In addition to distribution, Avantor India will support customers with application-led sessions on lab safety practices, including contamination prevention checkpoints, sealing techniques, and storage discipline to reduce rework. Customers can also streamline procurement by bundling Parafilm M with other critical lab supplies through a single partner. (1) About Avantor® Avantor® is a leading life science tools company and global provider of mission-critical products and services to the life sciences and advanced technology industries. We work side-by-side with customers at every step of the scientific journey to enable breakthroughs in medicine, healthcare, and technology. Our portfolio is used in virtually every stage of the most important research, development and production activities at more than 300,000 customer locations in 180 countries. For more information, find us on LinkedIn, X (Twitter) and Facebook. Regional Media Contact

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