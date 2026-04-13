Understanding Toxicology Course: Chemical Safety And Regulatory Compliance - A Guide For Non-Toxicologists (ONLINE EVENT: July 15, 2026)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The course offers valuable opportunities for regulatory and compliance professionals to gain essential knowledge in toxicology, enhancing their proficiency in risk assessment and chemical safety. It's tailored for beginners, providing foundational insights across various industries without delving into specific sectors.

Dublin, April 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Understanding Toxicology: A Guide for Non-Toxicologists (July 15, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The course provides a broad and accessible overview of toxicology, focusing on the fundamental concepts relevant to chemical safety and regulation across a range of industries. While it does not cover sector-specific requirements such as pharmaceutical development or non-clinical (GLP) studies, it offers invaluable insights for professionals seeking a general understanding of the science.

Toxicology plays a critical role in risk assessment and chemical safety, making it an essential discipline for regulatory and compliance professionals. This introductory course offers a clear and practical foundation in toxicology, designed for those who need to understand how toxicological data is generated, interpreted, and applied in regulatory and safety settings.

Led by toxicologist and author Laura Robinson, the training introduces key principles, terminology, and testing methodologies. It is perfectly suited to individuals with little or no prior experience in the field.

Throughout the course, participants are encouraged to ask questions and engage with the material, ensuring a dynamic and interactive learning experience.

Who Should Attend:

This course is ideal for professionals who need a foundational understanding of toxicology in the context of chemical safety and regulatory compliance, including:



Technical and scientific staff working in regulatory roles

Authors of Safety Data Sheets (SDSs) and extended Safety Data Sheets (eSDSs)

Occupational hygienists

Health and safety personnel

Dangerous Goods Safety Advisors

Sales and marketing professionals seeking to enhance their technical knowledge

Occupational health advisors Anyone working in the chemical industry or related sectors

Key Topics Covered:



Risk, hazard and exposure

The dose-response relationship

Adverse vs. non-adverse effects

Data sources and assessing data reliability

Acute and chronic toxicity

Local effects

Systemic effects

Chemical allergy

Toxicokinetics Human health risk assessment

CPD Hours: 3

Speakers

Laura Robinson

Laura is a qualified toxicologist and chemist with more than ten years of experience in health, safety, environmental issues, and chemical compliance. Recognised for her expertise, she has established herself as a trusted toxicology trainer and consultant. She is also a published author of several books on toxicology, sharing her knowledge with both professionals and learners in the field.

For more information about this training visit

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