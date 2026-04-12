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Ireland’s FM 'Appalled' by Israel’s Attacks Across Lebanon
(MENAFN) Ireland's foreign minister pulled no punches Friday, condemning Israel's escalating military campaign in Lebanon as brutal and unacceptable — and demanding the fragile regional ceasefire be immediately extended to cover the country.
"I am appalled by Israel's brutal attacks across Lebanon, with over 200 dead," Foreign Minister Helen McEntee wrote on X, following a phone call with Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Raggi.
"These attacks are unacceptable and must stop," she said, adding that a ceasefire must be upheld by all parties and extended to Lebanon.
Death Toll Mounts as Strikes Intensify
McEntee's condemnation arrives as the human cost of Israel's intensified offensive grows increasingly dire. Since Wednesday, Israeli strikes across Lebanon have killed at least 303 people and wounded 1,150 others, according to the Lebanese Civil Defense.
The broader picture is grimmer still. Since Israel significantly expanded its military operations on Lebanon from March 2, the campaign has claimed 1,888 lives and left 6,092 people injured, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.
Ireland has been among the most vocal European Union members in criticizing Israel's military conduct — and McEntee's remarks signal that Dublin has no intention of softening that stance as the death toll continues to climb.
"I am appalled by Israel's brutal attacks across Lebanon, with over 200 dead," Foreign Minister Helen McEntee wrote on X, following a phone call with Lebanese Foreign Minister Youssef Raggi.
"These attacks are unacceptable and must stop," she said, adding that a ceasefire must be upheld by all parties and extended to Lebanon.
Death Toll Mounts as Strikes Intensify
McEntee's condemnation arrives as the human cost of Israel's intensified offensive grows increasingly dire. Since Wednesday, Israeli strikes across Lebanon have killed at least 303 people and wounded 1,150 others, according to the Lebanese Civil Defense.
The broader picture is grimmer still. Since Israel significantly expanded its military operations on Lebanon from March 2, the campaign has claimed 1,888 lives and left 6,092 people injured, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.
Ireland has been among the most vocal European Union members in criticizing Israel's military conduct — and McEntee's remarks signal that Dublin has no intention of softening that stance as the death toll continues to climb.
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