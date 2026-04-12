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France’s Foreign Minister Says Iran Ceasefire “Fragile”
(MENAFN) A 40-day war involving Iran may have yielded a ceasefire, but France's foreign minister cautioned Thursday that the pause in hostilities is both temporary and precarious — and that an enduring settlement remains a distant prospect without fundamental shifts from Tehran.
"The ceasefire reached on Wednesday, April 8, was temporary and fragile. Much remained to be done to restore peace and stability in the region," Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot told French media.
Iran Must Make 'Major Concessions,' Barrot Says
Barrot outlined a demanding set of conditions for any durable resolution, arguing that Iran must undertake what he described as a "radical change of posture" — one that would allow for peaceful coexistence with its neighbors across the Middle East.
He pointed to diplomacy as the sole credible path forward, invoking the landmark 2015 nuclear agreement as a model of what sustained negotiations can achieve. That deal — from which US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew Washington in 2018 — had produced measurable, verifiable reductions in Iran's nuclear activities, Barrot noted.
A more comprehensive framework is now urgently required, he argued, one broad enough to encompass Iran's nuclear program, its ballistic missile arsenal, its regional proxy activities, and its domestic human rights record.
"The situation shows that no side emerges stronger from this conflict. Civilians across Iran and the wider Middle East remain the main victims," he added.
Lebanon Must Not Become a 'Secondary Theatre of War'
Barrot also trained his criticism on Israel, condemning what he characterized as large-scale ongoing strikes against Lebanon that risk unraveling the already brittle ceasefire architecture.
"Large-scale strikes have caused significant civilian casualties, and Lebanon must not become a secondary theatre of war," he warned.
The minister urged Israel to respect international law, refrain from targeting civilian infrastructure, and pursue direct dialogue with Beirut to address outstanding disputes through diplomatic channels rather than military force.
France Pushes Back on Automatic US Alignment
On the question of NATO and transatlantic relations, Barrot drew a firm line against reflexive deference to Washington, championing instead the principle of European strategic autonomy. He called for a reinforced European pillar within the alliance — one capable of independent judgment on matters of war, peace, and regional security.
Background
The United States and Iran announced a two-week ceasefire on Tuesday, brokered by Pakistan, as an initial step toward a potential broader agreement to end the conflict. The war was launched on February 28 by Washington and Tel Aviv against Tehran and has since left thousands dead or wounded across the region.
"The ceasefire reached on Wednesday, April 8, was temporary and fragile. Much remained to be done to restore peace and stability in the region," Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot told French media.
Iran Must Make 'Major Concessions,' Barrot Says
Barrot outlined a demanding set of conditions for any durable resolution, arguing that Iran must undertake what he described as a "radical change of posture" — one that would allow for peaceful coexistence with its neighbors across the Middle East.
He pointed to diplomacy as the sole credible path forward, invoking the landmark 2015 nuclear agreement as a model of what sustained negotiations can achieve. That deal — from which US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew Washington in 2018 — had produced measurable, verifiable reductions in Iran's nuclear activities, Barrot noted.
A more comprehensive framework is now urgently required, he argued, one broad enough to encompass Iran's nuclear program, its ballistic missile arsenal, its regional proxy activities, and its domestic human rights record.
"The situation shows that no side emerges stronger from this conflict. Civilians across Iran and the wider Middle East remain the main victims," he added.
Lebanon Must Not Become a 'Secondary Theatre of War'
Barrot also trained his criticism on Israel, condemning what he characterized as large-scale ongoing strikes against Lebanon that risk unraveling the already brittle ceasefire architecture.
"Large-scale strikes have caused significant civilian casualties, and Lebanon must not become a secondary theatre of war," he warned.
The minister urged Israel to respect international law, refrain from targeting civilian infrastructure, and pursue direct dialogue with Beirut to address outstanding disputes through diplomatic channels rather than military force.
France Pushes Back on Automatic US Alignment
On the question of NATO and transatlantic relations, Barrot drew a firm line against reflexive deference to Washington, championing instead the principle of European strategic autonomy. He called for a reinforced European pillar within the alliance — one capable of independent judgment on matters of war, peace, and regional security.
Background
The United States and Iran announced a two-week ceasefire on Tuesday, brokered by Pakistan, as an initial step toward a potential broader agreement to end the conflict. The war was launched on February 28 by Washington and Tel Aviv against Tehran and has since left thousands dead or wounded across the region.
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