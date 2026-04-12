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US Official Denies Reports of Agreement to Unfreeze Iranian Assets
(MENAFN) A U.S. official has denied reports suggesting that Washington agreed to unfreeze Iranian assets held in Qatar and other foreign banks, as diplomatic discussions between U.S. and Iranian delegations are underway in Islamabad, according to reports.
As stated by reports, the official described the claims as inaccurate, emphasizing that the negotiations had not even formally begun at the time the information was published.
The talks are taking place in Pakistan, which is hosting efforts aimed at ending a wider Middle East conflict that began on Feb. 28 following a US-Israeli offensive on Iran. Pakistan had previously facilitated a temporary two-week ceasefire earlier in the week.
According to figures cited by Iranian health authorities, nearly 3,000 Iranians were killed during the conflict. Reports also state that at least 13 U.S. service members were killed and dozens more injured.
Pakistan continues to play a mediating role in the ongoing diplomatic process, as both sides pursue efforts to stabilize the situation through negotiations in Islamabad.
As stated by reports, the official described the claims as inaccurate, emphasizing that the negotiations had not even formally begun at the time the information was published.
The talks are taking place in Pakistan, which is hosting efforts aimed at ending a wider Middle East conflict that began on Feb. 28 following a US-Israeli offensive on Iran. Pakistan had previously facilitated a temporary two-week ceasefire earlier in the week.
According to figures cited by Iranian health authorities, nearly 3,000 Iranians were killed during the conflict. Reports also state that at least 13 U.S. service members were killed and dozens more injured.
Pakistan continues to play a mediating role in the ongoing diplomatic process, as both sides pursue efforts to stabilize the situation through negotiations in Islamabad.
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