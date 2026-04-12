QU Hosts Awareness Session On Varsity's Strategic Positioning Towards 2050

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar University (QU) organised an awareness session titled, 'Qatar University Strategic Positioning 2050' with the participation of the university's leadership, faculty members, and administrative staff.

The session aimed to present the university's major strategic directions and enhance institutional awareness of the key pillars of QU's strategic positioning toward 2050.

The event was organised as part of the university's ongoing efforts to strengthen a shared institutional understanding of the strategic foundations guiding its decisions, initiatives, and long-term institutional projects.

The event opened with welcom remarks by Dr. Omar Al-Ansari, President of QU, who emphasised that strategic positioning represents a key institutional priority for the university.

Dr. Al-Ansari stated,“Strategic positioning goes beyond being an administrative concept. It serves as a compass guiding both our current work and our future aspirations. Through strategic positioning, the university's institutional identity becomes clearer, allowing us to define Qatar University's place within the higher education landscape locally and globally. It enables us to reinforce our core strengths, build on our competitive advantages, and continue our role as a leading national institution within the higher education ecosystem.”

He added,“QU plays a fundamental role in graduating highly qualified graduates capable of contributing effectively to Qatar's development journey and supporting the country's vision for a diversified, knowledge-based economy. The university also seeks to serve as a partner in delivering practical solutions to national challenges with meaningful societal impact.”

Dr. Al-Ansari further highlighted that the strategic positioning framework focuses on several key priorities, including preserving the university's role as a national hub for Qatari students, directing resources toward academic programs aligned with national priorities that address current and future state needs, and focusing research efforts on strategic topics such as religion, identity, the Arabic language, and health.

He invited participants to contribute to this critical stage, stating,“We invite you to be true partners in this pivotal phase to ensure that Qatar University continues to be a key contributor to our nation's aspirations and remains a leading university with impact at the local, regional, and global levels.”

During the session, Dr. Muna Al-Marzouqi, the Vice President for Strategy and Institutional Effectiveness at QU, presented the details of the QU Strategic Positioning Project toward 2050.

Dr. Al-Marzouqi noted that the project will enhance the university's ability to make informed strategic decisions through the optimal use of institutional resources. It also establishes a clear reference framework for defining the university's future priorities, ensuring the sustainability of institutional governance and supporting future leadership in guiding the university's development.

He added that QU remains committed to its role as a primary source for graduating national talent and developing a comprehensive university model that balances educational excellence with impactful research, in alignment with the pillars of Qatar National Vision 2030, particularly in advancing sustainable and comprehensive development.