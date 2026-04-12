300 Shops Closed In Nimroz Over Hoarding, Overpricing

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) ZARANJ (Pajhwok): Around 300 shops were closed in the provincial capital and districts of northwestern Nimroz province over the past month due to hoarding and overpricing, an official said on Sunday.

Director of Commerce and Industry Mawlawi Mohammad Qasim Mohammad told Pajhwok the anti-hoarding committee had conducted continuous market monitoring since the start of the holy month of Ramadan to control prices, prevent inflation and maintain order.

He said as a result of these inspections, around 300 shops had been shut for hoarding and price manipulation.

He added that five tonnes of expired and low-quality goods had also been collected during this period.

He said three tonnes of the seized goods had been destroyed, while the remaining two tonnes would be destroyed in the coming days.

Mohammad Qasim said continuous monitoring was essential to ensure price stability and prevent hoarding, which he described as both a legal offence and prohibited under Islamic law.

He urged shopkeepers to sell goods according to the official price list and warned that legal action would be taken against violators.

He also called on the public to check prices and report violators to the anti-hoarding committee.

Meanwhile, residents of Nimroz said rising prices had made it difficult for many families to purchase food and other essential items this year.

They urged officials to maintain strict price control, warning that failure to do so would further worsen living conditions for ordinary people.

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