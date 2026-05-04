Int'l Organizations Condemn Escalating Attacks Against Healthcare Providers In Conflict Zones

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Three of the world's leading health organizations have condemned the international community's failure to protect healthcare providers and patients in conflict zones.

In a joint statement, the World Health Organization, the International Committee of the Red Cross and Doctors Without Borders called on world leaders to take action to protect health service providers. They stressed that the situation today is worse compared to 10 years ago.

In their statement, the organizations pointed out that the UN Security Council unanimously adopted Resolution 2286 ten years ago, which condemns attacks and threats against the wounded, the sick, medical personnel, hospitals and other medical facilities.

"As violence affecting medical facilities, transport and personnel continues unabated, the harm this resolution sought to prevent has not diminished. It has continued and, in many contexts, intensified," the statement explained.

It added, "when health care is no longer safe, it is often the clearest warning sign that the rules and norms intended to limit the harm of war are breaking down."

"States and all parties to armed conflict must comply with the rules protecting health care," the statement continued. "We urge world leaders to act and show the needed political leadership to end this violence."