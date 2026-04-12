Who Is Sargun Mehta? Actress-Producer And Wife Of Ravi Dubey Amid Ramayan Buzz

Ever since Nitesh Tiwari unveiled Ramayan, curiosity has surged around its cast, especially Ravi Dubey. Here's a closer look at the actor's real-life wife.

TV actor Ravi Dubey is playing Laxman in the upcoming 'Ramayan', a film being made on a massive 4000 crore budget. While he's a familiar face from many hit TV serials, let's get to know his real-life wife.

Ravi Dubey, who plays Laxman in 'Ramayan', is married to Sargun Mehta. Sargun is a famous TV actress herself and has also worked in Bollywood and Punjabi films. In fact, she is one of the highest-paid actresses in the Punjabi film industry.

Sargun Mehta started her career with theatre during her college days before moving to television. She made her acting debut in 2009 with '12/24 Karol Bagh' and became a household name with shows like 'Phulwa' (2011-2012), 'Kya Huaa Tera Vaada' (2012-2013), and 'Balika Vadhu' (2013-2014).Sargun Mehta made her Punjabi film debut in 2015 with 'Angrej', for which she won the PTC Punjabi Film Award for Best Actress. She also won two Filmfare Punjabi awards for her work in 'Love Punjab' (2016) and 'Lahoriye' (2017). She gained massive popularity for her roles in 'Qismat' (2018), 'Qismat 2' (2021), 'Surkhi Bindi' (2019), and 'Cuttputlli' (2022).In 2019, Sargun Mehta and her husband Ravi Dubey launched their own production house, Dreamiyata Entertainment Pvt Ltd. They co-produced the film 'Jhalle' and in 2021, their company produced the popular TV series 'Udaariyaan' for Colors TV.Besides 'Udaariyaan', Sargun Mehta has produced several other TV serials. The list includes 'Junooniyatt', 'Dalchini', 'Lovely Lola', 'Dil Ko Rafoo Kar Le', 'Haale Dil', 'Ganga Maai Ki Betiyan', and 'Tu Juliet Jatt Di'.

Sargun Mehta has acted in many TV serials like 'Apno Ke Liye Geeta Ka Dharmayudh', 'Phulwa', 'Crime Patrol', 'Hum Ne Li Hai Shapath', 'Teri Meri Love Stories', 'Kya Huaa Tera Vaada', 'Rishton Ka Mela', and 'Balika Vadhu'. She has also appeared on reality shows such as 'Bigg Boss 8', 'Bigg Boss 9', 'Nach Baliye 5', and 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.