Kolkata Police Seize Unaccounted Cash From Four Cars In Pre-Poll Crackdown

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, April 12 (IANS) Ahead of the two-phase Assembly elections in West Bengal, police continue to recover cash and also firearms from different places in Kolkata, said a senior police officer on Sunday.

From Friday evening to Saturday evening, members of the police's Flying Squad (FS) recovered bundles of notes during naka checking at around four places in Kolkata. The amounts ranged from Rs four lakh to Rs seven lakh in each case. According to the police officer, a total of Rs 18,24,000 was seized. Not only money, but the police also recovered firearms.

The police gave the details of the recoveries made in the 24 hours.

On Friday evening, at around 7.45 p.m., the police recovered a cache of notes from a car during a naka check at Park Street crossing. Members of the Static Surveillance Team (SST) were with the officers of Park Street police station during naka checking. It was found that the car had a total of Rs 6,96,000. The notes were seized and taken to Park Street police station. The police have started an investigation into where all this money came from and where it was being taken.

On Saturday morning, during a naka checking near Garden Reach Crossing, members of the Flying Squad (FS) recovered lakhs of rupees from a car. While stopping the car and searching it, they found a brown packet inside. When the packet was opened, a bundle of money came out, which totalled to Rs 2,18,000. The police have started looking for the source of the money and the end user.

At the same time, near the same area, lakhs of rupees in cash were also seized.

According to the police, the money was recovered from a car which was forced to stop in front of Nature Park on Taratala Road. The Flying Squad (FS) members found Rs 4,10,000 in the car.

In addition, while checking near the Joka tram depot, the SST recovered a bag full of money from a car. According to the police, a white car was stopped with five passengers. The bag was found during the search, and as it was opened, a wad of notes was found. The police recovered 10 bundles of 500 rupees, with each bundle containing Rs 50,000. A total of Rs five lakh was confiscated from the car.

Along with the cash, the police also recovered weapons in Kolkata. Acting on a tip-off, a team from the Cossipore police station raided an address in Maniktala in North Kolkata. During the search operation, the police recovered a country-made pistol from under the bed of a young man named Asgar Ali Mollah, who lives in that house. After failing to get any concrete answers from him about the pistol, the police arrested him.