TN Polls: Booth Slip Distribution To Begin Today Ahead Of April 23 Voting

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 12 (IANS) The Election Commission will begin the statewide distribution of voter identification slips, or booth slips, from Sunday, marking a key step in preparations for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections scheduled on April 23.

Polling Level Officers (PLOs) will undertake door-to-door visits to deliver these slips directly to voters, ensuring that every eligible citizen is informed and prepared ahead of polling day.

Authorities have also permitted officials to seek assistance from authorised agents of political parties to expedite the distribution process.

A total of 5.73 crore voters across Tamil Nadu are expected to receive their booth slips at least five days before polling, as mandated by the Election Commission. The initiative is aimed at improving voter awareness, reducing last-minute confusion, and facilitating a smoother voting experience.

In a notable update, the Commission has introduced a redesigned booth slip for this election. The slip contains essential details such as the voter's part number, serial number, and polling station number, making identification easier at polling centres. It also features a QR code, enabling access to additional digital information.

Meanwhile, extensive arrangements have been put in place across the state to manage the large-scale electoral exercise.

A total of 4,023 candidates are contesting from 234 constituencies, reflecting a highly competitive political landscape.

To ensure convenience and efficiency, the Election Commission has set up 75,097 polling booths, including supplementary stations.

While the standard guideline allows up to 1,200 voters per polling station, the average has now been reduced to around 756 voters per booth following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Officials say this will help minimise overcrowding and waiting times.

For the conduct of polling, 75,064 personnel have been deployed across the state, with each polling station assigned a dedicated Polling Level Officer.

With booth slip distribution set to begin and logistical arrangements in place, election authorities are focusing on ensuring maximum voter participation and a smooth, transparent polling process across Tamil Nadu.