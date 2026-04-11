Prithvi Shaw's Bangkok Trip Video Goes Viral Amid IPL 2026 Has Delhi Capitals Batter Left Tournament Midway? FACT CHECK

MENAFN - Live Mint) Prithvi Shaw has once again made the headlines for wrong reasons after a video with his fiancée Akriti Agarwal went viral on social media amid the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). The video, which shows Shaw and Agarwal enjoying their time in Bangkok, surfaced on Saturday just hours before Delhi Capitals' IPL 2026 game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

In the video, Shaw was seen enjoying with Agarwal. The U19 World Cup-winning captain got engaged with actress and influencer Agarwal on March 8 in an intimate ceremony. The video went viral like wildfire with the fans on social media bashing the Delhi Capitals cricketer.

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It also raised questions whether Shaw left the Delhi Capitals camp midway into IPL 2026 for his vacation.

Did Prithvi Shaw leave IPL 2026 midway?

For the unversed, Shaw didn't leave the Delhi Capitals camp midway and is committed to the team. However, it is unclear whether he has travelled with the squad to Chennai as Shaw wasn't named even in the Impact players' list. As far as the video is concerned, it dates back before the IPL 2026 started.

If Shaw's Instagram account is checked, the Delhi Capitals cricketer had shared photos in the same outfit from their Bangkok trip on March 3. That means, the video that went viral was shot before the IPL 2026 started.

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However, Shaw's return to Delhi Capitals playing XI looks doubtful in near future as the squad is stacked up with openers. KL Rahul and Sri Lankan Pathum Nissanka are currently opening the batting for the franchise. They have also got the likes of Abishek Porel and Sahil Parekh. Porel had opened the batting for Delhi Capitals last year.

Prithvi Shaw's IPL journey

After leading India to U19 World Cup glory in New Zealand in 2018, Shaw was roped in Delhi Capitals the same year. Since then, Shaw was a part of the Delhi Capitals franchise till IPL 2024, before poor form found him no takers in the last season. The right-hander was picked by CSK for R 75 lakhs last December during the auction after going unsold initially.

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Shaw's highlight in the IPL came in 2021, when he scored 479 runs in 15 overs, playing a huge role in Delhi Capitals road to playoffs. Overall, Shaw played 79 IPL games for Delhi Capitals, scoring 1892 runs with a highest of 99, coming against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2019.

Catch the live updates from IPL 202 with the complete IPL 2026 Schedul and the IPL 2026 Points Tabl. Also, know who are currently leading the charts in IPL 2026 Orange Ca and IPL 2026 Purple Ca.