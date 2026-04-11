Medha Shankr On Why She Said Yes To 'Ginny Wedss Sunny 2' So Quickly

Medha Shankr on Saying 'Yes' to the Film

As the upcoming romantic entertainer 'Ginny Wedss Sunny 2' is getting closer to its release date, producer Vinod Bachchan and actors Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr shared why they came on board the project. In a recent interview with ANI, Medha Shankr spoke about joining the film and said the first narration itself made a strong impression on her. The '12th Fail' actress also shared that director Prashant Jha's style of narrating the story was lively and full of energy, which made the experience enjoyable for her. "I got a call from Vinod sir's team. I got a narration the first time I met them. Prashant sir gave me a narration. It was a very entertaining narration. Our director Prashant sir gives very animated narrations."

Medha added that she laughed throughout the narration and felt the film had every element that audiences enjoy. She also said that knowing Avinash Tiwary was part of the cast and Vinod Bachchan was producing it made her say yes quickly. "I laughed a lot during the narration. I felt that this movie has everything. It has love, drama, anger, fights, jokes, romance. I got to know that Avinash is also a part of this movie. Vinod sir is producing it and Prashant sir is directing it. That's how I said yes to this movie."

Avinash Tiwary's 'Fall off the Sofa' Moment

Avinash Tiwary also recalled his first meeting with the director and said the narration had him laughing from the very beginning. He said he was so entertained that he almost agreed immediately. "This time, when Vinod sir made the film, I went to meet Prashant, the director. He started narrating the story. And I just remember what he was saying. I was laughing as soon as I heard it. I was falling off my sofa. I thought that maybe the director narrates very well."

However, Avinash said he still wanted to read the script before making a final decision. He added that hearing Medha Shankr's name attached to the project made the offer even more exciting for him. "And he told me that he was thinking of Medha Shankr for this film. As soon as he mentioned this, I told him that I wanted to work with Vinod Bachchan."

Producer's Vision for Family Entertainment

Producer Vinod Bachchan said he has always wanted to make films that families can enjoy together. He added that stories set in small towns often connect strongly with audiences across India. "I started my career like Tanu Weds Manu. I got the love of the people. I think 80% of the people live in small towns. I always want to make movies that the whole family can watch and enjoy. Because in India, cinema is the only medium where you can entertain your family. Nowadays, we don't get to watch many movies with our families. We don't get to watch movies together with our family members."

"We are afraid that we might have to switch off the TV. So I feel that this is the only medium. I have seen that our movies like Tanu Weds Manu, Sardarni Me Zaro Rana, and Ginny Weds Sunny Path have received a lot of love from India. So I hope that I get to enjoy this movie. I watch movies like a kid and make movies like a kid. That's why I like watching and making movies like this," he added.

'Ginny Wedss Sunny 2': Premise and Cast

As per the makers, 'Ginny Wedss Sunny 2' is set in the worlds of a tough wrestler and a free-spirited girl, and follows the fun and chaos when their lives cross paths. The film also stars Lillete Dubey, Sudhir Pandey, Govind Namdev, Gopi Bhalla, Nayani Dixit, Vishwanath Chatterjee, and Rohit Chaudhary.

It is produced by Vinod Bachchan and Umesh Kumar Bansal, and directed by Prashant Jha. The film is set to hit theatres on April 24.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)