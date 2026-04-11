“Man I Am Tired” CSK Fans Erupt After Ruturaj Gaikwad's Woeful Powerplay Display Against Delhi Capitals

Chennai Super Kings endured a mixed start in their IPL 2026 clash against Delhi Capitals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, with captain Ruturaj Gaikwad coming under fire for his slow batting in the powerplay.

Delhi Capitals won the toss and opted to bowl first, and CSK reached 67-1 in 7.3 overs. Sanju Samson was the standout performer, racing to 48 off 24 balls with nine boundaries at a strike rate of 200. In contrast, Gaikwad managed just 15 runs from 18 deliveries before falling to Axar Patel.

Samson's Aggression Highlights Gaikwad's Struggles

Samson's fluent strokeplay ensured CSK maintained a healthy run rate, but Gaikwad's inability to accelerate drew sharp reactions from supporters. His cautious approach in the powerplay left fans frustrated, especially as CSK had piled up 61 runs in the first six overs largely due to Samson's dominance.

Ayush Mhatre joined Samson at the crease after Gaikwad's dismissal, contributing three runs from three balls. The team's batting order still has depth with Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Dewald Brevis, and others yet to bat.

Delhi's bowlers kept pressure on CSK despite Samson's aggression. Axar Patel struck the key blow by removing Gaikwad, while Auqib Nabi Dar and Mukesh Kumar contained runs early.

Man i am tired of this looser giving away the game in pp itself, fucking get on with it or let Ayush come in and bash it, wasted half the powerplay

- Jay (@PunjabiPonting) April 11, 2026

Lost 3 from 3 and that's how their captain playing tells how their mindset works nowadays.

- Pradeep Baindhara (@prady_33) April 11, 2026

@Ruutu1331 15(17) *shamelessly wasted 3 overs of power play no intent no confidence. Kis jhatu ko captain bana dia bc csk walo ne. Sanju samson pai pressure ban gya iske chakkar mai.#cskvsdc

- Sanjeev (@zero_kumar) April 11, 2026

Gaikwad should park his male ego outside Chepauk and let Ayush Mhatre open with Samson are not giving themselves the best chance to come back into the season. Even if this 4(9) is converted into an 80 off 50 balls, the balls wasted in PP don't come back bat at 3.

- Anuj Nitin Prabhu (@APTalksCricket) April 11, 2026

Just looks like it would be a better idea for CSK to open with Mhatre and bring in Gaikwad at 3

- Werner (@Werries_) April 11, 2026

Captain Ruturaj got a huge welcome in the academy after his fantabulous 15 off just 18 balls with an earth shattering SR of 83 academy truly admires Rutu's commitment to the academy twitter/k9r9OYQ3sZ

- TukTuk Academy (@TukTuk_Academy) April 11, 2026