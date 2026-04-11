Karnataka: Elderly Woman Attacked By Cow In Haveri, CCTV Video Goes Viral

In a frightening incident reported from Gummanahalli village in Byadgi taluk of Karnataka's Haveri district, an elderly woman had a narrow escape after being suddenly attacked by a cow. The incident, which was captured on CCTV, shows the woman being forcefully knocked down and thrown onto a nearby Tata Ace vehicle. The visuals have since drawn attention to the potential dangers posed by stray cattle in residential areas.

Elderly Woman Attacked By Cow

The woman, identified as Parvatavva Sunkad, was standing outside her house when the incident occurred. A cow suddenly ran towards her and rammed into her with considerable force. As a result of the impact, Parvatavva lost her balance and was flung onto a Tata Ace goods carrier parked nearby.

Despite the severity of the attack, she was fortunate to escape without any life-threatening injuries, although the incident could have resulted in serious harm.

Incident Caught On Camera

The entire episode was captured on a CCTV camera installed in the area. The footage clearly shows the cow charging towards the elderly woman and knocking her down. The video has since gone viral on social media, drawing concern and highlighting the need for caution around stray animals.

Locals Rush To Help

Following the incident, local residents rushed to assist Parvatavva and ensured that she was moved to safety. While she did not sustain any major injuries, the incident has left villagers alarmed.

The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Byadgi police station. It has once again raised concerns about the management of stray cattle in public and residential spaces.