US Military: Progress In Iran War Undeniable
"We don't see their navy sailing. We don't see their aircraft flying, and their air and missile defense systems have largely been destroyed," he added.
US President Donald Trump said in an address yesterday that the Iranian air force and navy are "gone" and that his administration's goals in the conflict are "nearing completion." However, he added that the US military will continue with "extremely hard" strikes for another two to three weeks.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment