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US Military: Progress In Iran War Undeniable

US Military: Progress In Iran War Undeniable


2026-04-02 07:11:06
(MENAFN- AzerNews) United States Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander Brad Cooper said on Thursday that the US military is making "undeniable progress" in the fifth week of its military operation against Iran, AzerNEWS reports.

"We don't see their navy sailing. We don't see their aircraft flying, and their air and missile defense systems have largely been destroyed," he added.

US President Donald Trump said in an address yesterday that the Iranian air force and navy are "gone" and that his administration's goals in the conflict are "nearing completion." However, he added that the US military will continue with "extremely hard" strikes for another two to three weeks.

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AzerNews

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