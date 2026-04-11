Bannu: Explosive Blast In Mamash Khel Leaves One Security Personnel Martyred, Four Injured
According to police, unknown militants had planted explosive material near Government Degree College Mamash Khel, which detonated with a powerful explosion.
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Immediately after the blast, security forces and police cordoned off the area and launched a search operation, while evidence is being collected from the scene.
The injured personnel and the body of the martyred official were shifted to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH), where the injured are receiving medical treatment.
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