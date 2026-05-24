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Erdogan Leads Multinational Call with Trump, Regional Leaders on Iran
(MENAFN) Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a teleconference early Sunday involving Donald Trump alongside several regional heads of state and senior officials, with discussions centered on developments involving Iran and broader Middle East tensions, according to reports.
The call brought together a wide group of leaders, including Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, the President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Jordan’s King Abdullah II, Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir, as well as members of the US Cabinet.
The meeting followed Trump’s recent remarks announcing progress in negotiations with Iran, in which he stated that an agreement to end hostilities between the two sides “has been largely negotiated, subject to finalization.”
Erdogan expressed approval of the diplomatic momentum with Iran reaching the stage described in Trump’s remarks.
He also commended the countries involved in facilitating the negotiations, stressing that any potential agreement with Iran guaranteeing safe and unrestricted navigation through the Strait of Hormuz would contribute to strengthening regional stability.
The call brought together a wide group of leaders, including Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, the President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Jordan’s King Abdullah II, Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir, as well as members of the US Cabinet.
The meeting followed Trump’s recent remarks announcing progress in negotiations with Iran, in which he stated that an agreement to end hostilities between the two sides “has been largely negotiated, subject to finalization.”
Erdogan expressed approval of the diplomatic momentum with Iran reaching the stage described in Trump’s remarks.
He also commended the countries involved in facilitating the negotiations, stressing that any potential agreement with Iran guaranteeing safe and unrestricted navigation through the Strait of Hormuz would contribute to strengthening regional stability.
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