Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Storms Rain Likely Across Bengal This Week, Heavy Rain Alert For North Bengal

Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: West Bengal is likely to witness a major weather change this week as thunderstorms and rainfall are expected across several districts. While heat and humidity will continue till Tuesday

The India Meteorological Department has issued a warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall in several districts of North Bengal. Alipurduar is expected to receive extremely heavy rainfall, while Cooch Behar and Jalpaiguri may experience scattered heavy showers.

Rain activity is expected to continue till Wednesday. Even after rainfall intensity decreases from Thursday, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are likely to continue across the region. Malda and nearby lower districts of North Bengal may witness stronger storm activity over the coming days.

Additionally, heavy rainfall alerts have been issued for Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, North Dinajpur and South Dinajpur for the next two days.

South Bengal is expected to see an increase in thunderstorm activity from Wednesday onwards. According to the weather office, stormy conditions with lightning and rain are likely to continue till Saturday across Kolkata and several adjoining districts.

Districts including Nadia, Murshidabad, Birbhum, East and West Bardhaman, Purulia, Bankura, East and West Midnapore, and Jhargram are likely to receive intense thunderstorms with lightning. There is also a possibility of isolated hailstorms in some places.

Meteorologists have stated that temperatures across South Bengal may drop by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius by Saturday, bringing some relief from the ongoing heatwave-like conditions.

Before the rainfall intensifies, hot and uncomfortable weather conditions are expected to persist across several districts till Tuesday. Purulia, Bankura, West Midnapore, Jhargram, West Bardhaman and Birbhum are likely to experience severe heat and humidity.

Kolkata and surrounding districts will also continue to face uncomfortable weather, although short spells of thunderstorms and evening showers may occur in isolated areas.

The weather department has also indicated chances of rainfall over South Bihar and adjoining regions, along with rain activity along the Andhra Pradesh coast due to changing atmospheric conditions.

ALSO READ: Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Heatwave Forecast In South Bengal; Heavy Rain In North Bengal