Delhi, UP, Multiple States On IMD's Heatwave Alert: Mercury Crosses 45°C At 29 Locations - When To Expect Relief?

MENAFN - Live Mint) As most of India reels under heatwave during this peak summer season, Maharashtra's Brahmapuri recorded the highest maximum temperature of 47.2°C on Sunday. Nearly 29 weather monitoring stations across the country registered maximum temperature above 45°C, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Meanwhile, Ayanagar and Ridge stations of Delhi witnessed highest maximum temperature of 44.6°C.

The weather agency issued red alert for parts of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, predicting 'severe' heatwave conditions on 25 May. Multiple states are on orange alert, including Telangana, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Karnataka. In Delhi, yellow warning will stay intact till 27 May.

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According to latest weather bulletin, Delhi will witness clear skies today that are expected to become partly cloudy towards the afternoon. While heatwave conditions will continue to prevail, residents can expect some relief in the later hours of the day as very light rain, thunderstorm, lightning, dust storm and strong surface winds are likely today. "Rise in maximum temperatures by 1-2°C during next 24 hours, no large change till 27th May 2026 and fall by 6-8°C thereafter. Rise in minimum temperatures by 2-3°C during next 24 hours, no large change till 29th May 2026 and fall by 4-5°C thereafter," IMD said.

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The weather office predicted no relief from 'severe' heatwave in the coming days as such conditions are expected to continue to prevail over Central and Northwest India till 31 May; East and adjoining Peninsular India till 27 or 29 May.“Reduction in maximum temperatures likely from 29th May onwards,” IMD said in its latest weather bulletin.

Residents of Punjab can expect gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 2 to 3°C till 26 May while no significant change in temperature is likely over rest of India in the next few days.

Heatwave alert

Heat wave conditions are likely on the following regions during the below mentioned period:

In isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana and Delhi till 28 May with severe heat wave conditions in some pockets during 25 to 27 May. In isolated/some pockets of Uttar Pradesh till 28 May with severe heat wave conditions in isolated/some pockets over East Uttar Pradesh till 26 May. In isolated/some pockets of Rajasthan till 30 May with severe heat wave conditions in isolated/some pockets over West Rajasthan during same period.

In isolated pockets over Madhya Pradesh during till 30 May with severe heat wave conditions till 28 May. In isolated pockets over Vidarbha till 29 May with severe heat wave conditions until 27 May. In isolated pockets of Chhattisgarh till 27 May. In isolated pockets of Odisha till 28 May. In isolated pockets of Bihar, Jharkhand and Telangana till 26 May. In isolated pockets of Jammu and Kashmir on 26 and 27 May. In isolated pockets of Himachal Pradesh from 26 to 28 May.

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Moving to hot and humid weather conditions, Gangetic West Bengal region might see such weather till 26 May. Moreover, warm night conditions are likely to prevail in isolated pockets of East Uttar Pradesh on 25 May and Vidarbha during until 26 May.

Over progress of southwest monsoon, IMD stated,“Isolated heavy to very rainfall likely over Kerala & Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu, Northeast & adjoining east India during next 4-5 days.”