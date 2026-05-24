'GTA 6' Release Date Locked: Take-Two CEO Shuts Down Delay Rumours

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Grand Theft Auto 6 is officially sticking to its release date, with Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick confirming that no further delays are planned. Speaking during the company's latest earnings call and investor updates, Zelnick reiterated that GTA 6 will launch on November 19, 2026, putting an end to ongoing speculation about another push into 2027.

The date lands just a week before Black Friday, a window that drives massive hardware and software sales across the gaming industry. It also places GTA 6 at the centre of a console ecosystem that has become significantly more expensive over the current generation, with high-end machines like the PS5 Pro now retailing at around $900.

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GTA 6 price remains unconfirmed

While the release date is now locked, Rockstar Games and Take-Two have stayed silent on one of the biggest remaining questions: the price.

Industry analysts continue to debate whether GTA 6 could break the long-standing $70 price ceiling and move into $80 territory, given its scale and expected commercial impact. A handful of titles have tested higher pricing, but broad resistance from players has kept the $70 standard largely intact.

For now, there's no official confirmation either way, and Take-Two has avoided commenting on pricing strategy for the record-breaking title.

Vice City returns, but Rockstar stays quiet on new details

Outside of the confirmed launch date, Rockstar Games is still keeping a tight lid on fresh content reveals. What's already known comes from earlier trailers and screenshots, which introduced protagonists Jason and Lucia, alongside the return of Vice City and the broader state of Leonida.

Fans are still waiting for deeper gameplay breakdowns, new story details, and expanded looks at the world. But even with limited information, anticipation remains unusually high, with GTA 6 already positioned as one of the most anticipated entertainment releases in history.

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